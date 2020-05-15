Technology News
loading

Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones

Sony said it has developed the world's first image sensor with an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) processor.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 May 2020 00:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones

On Wednesday, Sony said profitability of the business could deteriorate this year

Highlights
  • Sony has developed the world's first image sensor with integrated AI chip
  • Sony chip business earns about 90 percent revenue from smartphone cameras
  • Sony said profitability of the business could deteriorate this year

Sony on Thursday said it would make its cash-cow image sensors smarter to broaden their application, as the Japanese electronics maker seeks to reduce reliance on a saturated smartphone market.

The company said it has developed the world's first image sensor with an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) processor, which can perform tasks such as determining the size of a crowd, scanning bar codes and monitoring a driver's drowsiness - all in a single chip.

As an AI processor is stacked on an image-sensing chip, the complete package can extract and process data without sending it to the cloud or elsewhere, eliminating transmission latency and reducing power consumption, Sony said.

The move underscores how the Japanese giant, whose once-dominant position in consumer electronics has been eroded by Asian rivals, still has a strong arsenal of sophisticated technology in areas like sensors and robotics.

Sony's chip business earns roughly 90 percent of revenue from image sensors for smartphone cameras, capitalising on smartphone makers' recent focus on camera features as their biggest differentiator.

On Wednesday, Sony said profitability of the business could deteriorate this year as the coronavirus outbreak has clouded the outlook of the already saturated smartphone market.

The company therefore aims to boost the percentage of its sensing solutions business, including the latest AI-embedded chip, to 30 percent of the chip division from 4 percent by the year ending March 2026.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Image Sensing, Smartphone Camera, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI
Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception
Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details

Related Stories

Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  2. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  5. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. JVC HA-FX65BN Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  10. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Says Mobile Banking Android Malware 'EventBot' Horsing Around in Cyberspace
  2. Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones
  3. Coronavirus: Robot Shopper Helps Indian Engineer Maintain Social Distancing
  4. Tesla's Secret Batteries Said to Aim to Rework the Math for Electric Cars and the Grid
  5. Vivo V19 Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, More
  6. Mysterious Vivo Phone Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics
  8. Huawei Foldable Phone With Galaxy Fold-Like Design Reported to Launch This Year, Tipped to Be Aggressively Priced
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations
  10. Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com