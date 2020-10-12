Technology News
Sony A7S III Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 4K 120fps Video Recording, Flip-Out Screen Launched in India

The new Sony camera is priced at Rs. 3,34,990 for the body only.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 12 October 2020 17:27 IST
Sony Alpha 7S III features a redesigned grip for more comfort

Highlights
  • Sony Alpha 7S III has improved ISO range and an articulating touch screen
  • It brings a new Bionz XR image processor
  • It supports 4K 120fps video recording

Sony Alpha 7S III or A7S III has just been launched in India. It's a full-frame mirrorless camera and the successor to the very popular Sony A7S II. It features an updated design with a flip-out touchscreen LCD display, a new image processor, 4K 120fps video recording, among other professional shooting modes. The camera also features two memory card slots, supporting SD and CFexpress Type A cards.

Sony A7S III price

The Sony A7S III will go on sale starting October 14 across all major offline and online retailers. The camera is priced at Rs. 3,34,990 for the body only. Sony's CFexpress Type A memory cards will also go on sale for Rs. 21,100 and Rs. 40,990 for 80GB and 160GB capacities, respectively. Sony's MRW-G2 card reader will be available for Rs. 13,700.

Sony A7S III specifications and features

The Sony A7S III features the new Bionz XR image processor and a 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor. The ISO range has also been improved a bit on the A7S III, now going from 40 to 409,600 instead of the 50 to 409,600 range on the A7S II. The new camera can now record 4K video at 120fps with 10-bit 4:2:2 colour depth. It also brings 4K 60p 16-bit RAW video HDMI output capability, which Sony says is the first time in the Alpha series. This full-frame camera can take still images at up to 10fps and more than 1,000 consecutive uncompressed RAW images.

The Sony Alpha 7S III uses a Fast Hybrid auto-focus (AF) feature that combines phase-detection and contrast-detection allowing the camera to track subjects faster over a wide area. It has 759 point phase-detection AF sensors that cover 92 percent of the image sensor. The Alpha 7S III features 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation with an additional Active Mode for more advanced handheld movie shooting. Sony says this camera's 9.44 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder is the brightest and largest in the world. The menu system on the full-frame camera has been redesigned to work with the touchscreen that can articulate.

Connectivity options on the Sony a7S Mark III include dual-band Wi-Fi, USB tethering, and a USB Type-C connector that supports SuperSpeed USB 5GBps data transfer.

