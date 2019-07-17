Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Sony Announces A7R IV Full Frame Mirrorless Camera With ‘World’s First’ 61 Megapixel Sensor, 10fps Burst Shooting, and More

Sony Announces A7R IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With ‘World’s First’ 61-Megapixel Sensor, 10fps Burst Shooting, and More

Sony’s flagship high-resolution camera goes on sale in September for $3,500

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 13:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Announces A7R IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With ‘World’s First’ 61-Megapixel Sensor, 10fps Burst Shooting, and More

Sony A7R IV boasts of some big upgrades over the 2017 A7R III

Highlights
  • Sony A7R IV features a 61-megapixel, full-frame CMOS sensor
  • It also debuts real-time Eye AF for video
  • The Sony A7R IV will be available in September for $3,500

At an event in New York yesterday, Sony announced a follow-up to its 2017 A7R III full-frame mirrorless camera. Simply called the, the A7R IV, the new camera boasts of some big upgrades over the previous model, which was already feature-packed to begin with. The ‘R' moniker in the A7 series stands for resolution and the new model boasts of a brand new 61-megapixel sensor, which is big step-up from the 42.4-megapixel sensor in the previous model. Apart from that, the camera also boasts of having 15-stop dynamic range, fast burst shooting, a new real-time Eye AF for video, upgraded electronic viewfinder (EVF), and professional 4K shooting modes. The new camera will begin shipping in September for $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,40,700).

The highlight of the A7R IV is of course that 61-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, which Sony claims is the first of its kind. Sony's Pixel Shift Multi Shooting is also present, which shoots 16 high-resolution images, with a slight shift in sensor positioning for each image, either by one or half a pixel. You can then composite all the images in Sony's Imaging Edge software, for an effective 240.8-megapixel resolution image.

 

Some of the basic specifications include an ISO range of 100-32,000 (expandable), 567 PDAF and 425 contrast detection autofocus points, E-mount, and Sony's BIONZ X image processor. The new camera might look similar to the older model but Sony says it has made some upgrades to the design and usability. The aluminium alloy body gets additional sealing at all the seams for dust and moisture resistance. There's a wider hand grip, new multi-selector joystick, and redesigned shape and position of the rear dial. Both card slots are also UHS-II compliant.

The A7R IV also debuts real-time Eye AF when shooting movies and also supports Eye AF for humans and animals. It also has a OLED EVF with a 5.76 million dot resolution, which is the highest yet for a Sony full-frame camera. There's also professional 4K video recording modes that shoot at the full resolution with no pixel binning in Super 35 mode. S-Log3 and HDR workflows are also supported. Burst shooting is an impressive 10fps with AE/AF tracking for about seven seconds and is three times longer, when shooting in cropped (APS-C) mode. The battery is rated to deliver approximately 670 shots per charge, when using the LCD.

Sony also announced a bunch of new accessories for the A7R IV. These include VG-C4EM vertical grip, which also has in-built batteries for prolonged battery life. This also goes on sale in September for $400 (roughly Rs. 27,500). Sony also announced the ECM-B1M shotgun microphone, XLR-K3M XLR adopter kit, which go on sale in September and October for $350 (around Rs. 24,000) and $600 (roughly Rs. 41,200), respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony A7R IV, Sony A7R IV price, Sony A7R IV price in India, mirrorless camera, full-frame camera
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Unveils Brain-Reading Threads, Seeks Human Trials in 2020
Honor Smartphones
Sony Announces A7R IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With ‘World’s First’ 61-Megapixel Sensor, 10fps Burst Shooting, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Launched at Rs. 21,999; Redmi K20 Pro Launched at Rs. 27,999
  2. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  3. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  4. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. This Redmi K20 Pro Special Edition Is Going to Cost Rs. 4,80,000 in India
  6. Mi A3 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Official Launch Today
  7. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro Getting New Update in India With Camera Improvements
  9. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
  10. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Announces A7R IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With ‘World’s First’ 61-Megapixel Sensor, 10fps Burst Shooting, and More
  2. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Unveils Brain-Reading Threads, Seeks Human Trials in 2020
  3. Thor 4 Taps Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi as Director, Writer: Reports
  4. US Lawmakers Grill Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google at Antitrust Hearing
  5. Nokia 9 PureView Now Available via Offline Stores in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  6. Emmy Nominations 2019: Game of Thrones Tops With a Record 32 Nominations
  7. Facebook's Digital Currency Plan Gets Hostile Reception From US Senators
  8. Mi A3 Gets Hands-on Treatment Ahead of Official Launch, Full Specifications Revealed
  9. Redmi K20 Launched Starting at Rs. 21,999, and Redmi K20 Pro Price in India Starts Rs. 27,999 : Live Updates From Xiaomi Event
  10. Is Facebook Launching a TikTok Competitor?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.