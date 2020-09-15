Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced

Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced

It supports 4K video recording and S-Log picture profiles

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 15 September 2020 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced

The Sony A7C will go on sale in late October

Highlights
  • The Sony A7C features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor
  • It has a single SD card slot
  • It features in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Sony A7C has just been announced and is touted as the ‘world's smallest and lightest' full-frame camera. Despite the smaller footprint compared to the Sony A7 III it still features a 24.2-megapixel sensor, in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), and 4K video recording. It also supports advanced shooting modes such as S-Log, HLG picture profiles, and real-time eye-autofocus (Eye AF).

Sony A7C pricing and availability

The Sony A7C will be available in late October for $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1,32,000). It will also be available with the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens for about $2,100 (Rs. 1,54,160).

Sony A7C specifications

The Sony A7C features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, in a magnesium alloy body. It has a native ISO range of 100-51,200, burst shooting of up to 10fps, and 5-axis IBIS. It features 693 phase detection autofocus (PDAF) points with support for Eye AF for both humans and animals. The camera measures 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighs about 509g. Sony has managed to cram in the NP-FZ100 high-capacity battery, which promises up to 740 images on one charge (when using the LCD display).

The Sony A7C has a 3-inch rear, touchscreen LCD display with a 921K dot resolution. You also get an OLED viewfinder (EVF) with a 2.36 million dot resolution but with a lower magnification of 0.59x, compared to the A7 III. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth and NFC. There's a USB Type-C port too, which can be used to charge the battery while it's in the camera. It has a single SD card slot. The A7C can shoot video up to 4K 30fps or 1080p 120fps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, mirrorless camera, Sony A7C, full-frame camera
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
AirPods Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio, Quick Switching Features: Report

Related Stories

Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  4. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  5. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
  7. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  9. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  10. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside New Products
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset With 7.1 Surround Sound, Up to 30-Hour Battery Announced
  2. Fitbit Sense’s ECG App Gets Regulatory Approval, Will Be Available From October
  3. Dish TV Starts Shifting Set-Top Box Production to India, First ‘Made in India’ STBs Heading to Market
  4. Poco M2 First Sale Sees 1,30,000 Units Sold on Flipkart
  5. Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory
  6. Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced
  7. AirPods Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio, Quick Switching Features: Report
  8. Apple Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect From September 15 Event
  9. Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21, 65W Fast Charging Support Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com