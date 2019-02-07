Technology News
Sony A6400 Mirrorless Camera With 'World's Fastest' AI-Powered Autofocus Launched in India

, 07 February 2019
Sony A6400 Mirrorless Camera With 'World's Fastest' AI-Powered Autofocus Launched in India

The Sony A6400 is priced in India at Rs. 75,990

Highlights

  • The Sony A6400 has a 24.2-megapixel Exmor APS-C sensor
  • It shoots videos at 4K 30fps or 1080p 120fps
  • The Sony A6400 starts at a price of Rs. 75,990

Sony added the A6400 to its APS-C mirrorless lineup and today, it's finally launched the camera in India. The camera sits between the A6300 and the A6500 and boasts of impressive features such as real-time Eye AF and tracking and Sony claims it has the world's fastest autofocus acquisition speed of 0.02 seconds.

The camera will be available from February 8 across Sony Centre outlets, Alpha stores, and other major electronic outlets. The body is priced at Rs. 75,990 but you'll be able to get it as a kit with a 16-50mm lens for Rs. 85,990 or with a 18-135mm lens for Rs. 1,09,990.

Sony's new offering is a successor to the A6300 APS-C mirrorless camera but it's not the company flagship. That position has already been filled by the A6500, which launched in December in India. The Sony A6400 is less expensive since it looses the 5-axis in-body stabilisation but it does have other features worth boasting about.

Sony A6300 Review

The autofocus (AF) system is now even faster than the A6500 thanks to the 425 phase detection AF points and an equal number of contrast detection points which cover roughly 84 parent of the image area. This is paired with a new Bionz X image processor, which lets you lock focus as quickly as 0.02 of a second.

It also has a new real-time Eye AF feature which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect people and is said to automatically kick in any AF mode, as soon you half-press the shutter button. Sony says that a future update coming in “summer 2019” will also enable Eye AF for animals, which is good news for wildlife photographers. The A6400 also has a new real-time tracking feature which uses AI for object recognition.

The Sony A6400 features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, a maximum native ISO value of 32,000, 4K video recording without pixel binning, an OLED viewfinder, 11fps burst shooting, 3-inch touchscreen LCD with a 180 degree tilt functionality and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Sony A6400 Mirrorless Camera With 'World's Fastest' AI-Powered Autofocus Launched in India
