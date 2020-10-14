Technology News
Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus SD Cards Launched in Four Storage Denominations

Samsung Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD cards will go on sale this month in select markets.

Updated: 14 October 2020 16:24 IST
Samsung Pro Plus, Evo Plus SD Cards Launched in Four Storage Denominations

Samsung said that the SD cards have been designed with maximum durability in mind

Highlights
  • Samsung Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD cards have multiple protections
  • They are offered in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 264GB size variants
  • Samsung says that Pro Plus and Evo Plus can withstand a five-meter drop

Samsung Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD cards have been unveiled. The durable SD cards are aimed at content creators, photo enthusiasts, and general consumers. The Pro Plus cards offer sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MBps and 90MBps respectively, while the Evo Plus offers transfer speeds up to 100MBps. The SD cards are offered in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 264GB storage variants. Both Pro Plus and the Evo Plus will be available from this month.

Samsung Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD cards are water-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, magnet-proof, shock-proof, drop-proof, and wearout-proof. They can withstand drops of up to five metres as well as up to 10,000 swipes, as per Samsung. They come with a 10-year limited warranty.

The Pro Plus SD card enables 4K UHD video recording and burst shots. According to Samsung, this makes it an ideal product for professional photographers, cinematographers, and YouTubers. The Evo Plus, meanwhile, promises smooth playback even while editing 4K videos.

The SD cards can be used across a wide range of devices including DSLR cameras, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders, and PCs. Samsung said that the SD cards have been designed with maximum durability in mind. Both the SD cards have UHS-I interface and a class 10 rating.

“For years, consumers around the world have trusted Samsung to deliver high-performance memory cards in a variety of capacities that meet their unique needs,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Samsung's memory brand product biz team, in a prepared statement. “Samsung has gone beyond that with the Pro Plus and Evo Plus SD cards, providing additional layers of protective measures to withstand intensive usage and the most rugged conditions.”

While Samsung hasn't announced any pricing details, a report by Engadget says that the 32GB Evo Plus will be priced at $7 (roughly Rs. 513) and the 256GB model at $40 (roughly Rs. 2,931). The Pro Plus, meanwhile, will be available for $10 (roughly Rs. 733) for the 32GB variant and $50 (roughly Rs. 3,665) for the 256GB variant.

