Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced the launch of three new microSD cards in its PRO Endurance microSDHC/ microSDXC card range designed for use in surveillance and security cameras, body cameras, and dash cams. The cards have claimed read speeds of up to 100MBps and write speeds of up to 30MBps, with full-HD recording and 4K support. Retail price of the 32GB variant is set at $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700), the 64GB variant is priced at $44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000), and the 128GB version can be bought for $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in the US.

The Samsung PRO Endurance microSD cards, with a claimed 25 times higher endurance compared to previous speed-focused cards, feature Samsung's '4-Proof protection' that makes them waterproof (IPx7 rated), temperature proof, X-ray proof, and magnetic proof. The PRO Endurance range has an operating temperature range of -25 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius. Finally, the 128GB variant carries a five-year limited warranty, while the 32GB and 64GB versions have a two-year and three-year limited warranty, respectively.

As for full-HD recording, the 32GB variant can store up to 17,520 hours of footage, the 64GB model can take in up to 26,280 hours, and the 128GB version can fit in as much as 43,800 hours. 43,800 hours converts roughly into 5 years that is coincidentally the warranty limit for the 128GB variant.

"Consumers want to feel assured with their video surveillance solutions, and the need for longer-lasting, higher performing memory cards that can withstand extreme conditions and capture critical moments is at an all-time high. Samsung is proud to again advance what is possible in memory card technology with the introduction of the PRO Endurance, which offers security-minded consumers the industry's highest levels of endurance and optimized read/ write speeds for immediate access to critical surveillance content," said Un-Soo Kim, Senior Vice President of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics.