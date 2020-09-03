Panasonic Lumix S5 is a brand new full-frame mirrorless camera launched by the company and will be available from mid-September. It is a new “hybrid” camera in the S-series which is said to offer equally good performance for stills and video work. The Lumix S5 features a wide ISO sensitivity range, 5-axis in-body stabilisation (IBIS) and advanced video features such as 4K 10-bit video recording support. There's a new autofocus system too which is said to support real-time eye, face, head and body detection for stills and video.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 will be available in mid-September for $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,46,300) for just the body, and $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,68,260) with a 20-60mm kit lens.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 uses a full die-cast magnesium alloy body which is splash and dust resistant. It features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO sensitivity. The native ISO range is 100-51,200, which can be expanded. The camera can shoot up to 7fps burst shots or you can extract 6K photos from a short 30fps video clip. There's 5-axis IBIS which promises up to 6.5 stops of stabilisation.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 features a 3-inch, fully articulating rear LCD touchscreen, along with an electronic viewfinder with a 2.36 million dot resolution. It can shoot 4K 60fps 4:2:0 10 bit video and 4K 30fps 4:2:2 10-bit video, both internally. Over HDMI-out, the Lumix S5 can capture 4K 60fps 4:2:2 10-bit video.
The camera also has other video modes such as Slow&Quick, which shoots slow motion videos at 4K 60fps or 1080p 180fps. It has support for V-Log, V-Gamut, HLG workflows. Panasonic says a future firmware update (expected by the end of 2020) will enable Cinema 4K recording and RAW video output to external recorders.
A variety of video recording assist functions such as the Vector Scope Display, Master Pedestal Adjustment and SS/Gain Operation will also be available.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 has two SD card slots, where support for UHS-II speeds in one of them. It also has built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. Battery life is rated as 470 shots per charge and it can be charged over USB Type-C.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement