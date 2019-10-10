Panasonic India has announced the launch of Lumix DC-S1H, which is the company's latest digital single-lens full-frame mirrorless camera aimed to deliver cinema-quality video output. This camera was first launched internationally in August earlier this year and now finally it has been brought to the Indian market. The Lumix DC-S1H sensor's resolution has been set at 24.2-megapixels, and it complies with the new Dual Native ISO. Additionally, the company claims that the Lumix S1H is the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera that captures 6K resolution and is capable of recording videos at 6K resolution.

The Panasonic Lumix S1H has been priced at Rs. 3,19,900 (body-only), and it is available for purchase starting October 10 via leading Panasonic retail outlets. Also, being a part of the Lumix S-series family, the S1H employs the L-mount system, making it compatible with L-mount interchangeable lenses. To recall, the Lumix S1H was launched globally at the end of August, priced at $3,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,84,200).

Panasonic Lumix S1H boasts of a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that captures 6K resolution. It also features Dual Native ISO that allows users to get the sharpest image with the most accurate details possible. In combination with the optimum signal processing by Venus Engine, the camera achieves high sensitivity and minimum noise. As for recording videos, the Lumix S1H can shoot at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio), and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K.

The Lumix S1H also features 5-axis Body IS (image stabiliser) which is combined with 2-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) that is found in the Lumix S series lens, to avoid getting shaky shots caused during handheld video recording. Also, there is no video recording limit in the camera, which means users can shoot for as long as their memory card or battery allows. Other key highlights of the camera include Full V-Log/ V-Gamut with 14+ stops of dynamic range and 4:2:2 10bit internal recording. Additionally, It also packs a host of features for professional cinematographers shooting on a mirrorless system such as HDR (High Dynamic Range) in HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), Anamorphic 4:3 modes, a waveform monitor, and a V-Log View Assist function.