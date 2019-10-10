Technology News
loading

Panasonic Lumix S1H Launched in India, World’s First With 6K Video Recording Support

Lumix S1H features Dual Native ISO that allows users to get the sharpest image with the most accurate details possible.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 17:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Lumix S1H Launched in India, World’s First With 6K Video Recording Support

Panasonic Lumix S1H sports a 24.2-Megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor

Highlights
  • Lumix S1H finally comes to India
  • World’s first camera capable of recording at 6K/24p
  • Priced at Rs. 3,19,000 (body-only)

Panasonic India has announced the launch of Lumix DC-S1H, which is the company's latest digital single-lens full-frame mirrorless camera aimed to deliver cinema-quality video output. This camera was first launched internationally in August earlier this year and now finally it has been brought to the Indian market. The Lumix DC-S1H sensor's resolution has been set at 24.2-megapixels, and it complies with the new Dual Native ISO. Additionally, the company claims that the Lumix S1H is the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera that captures 6K resolution and is capable of recording videos at 6K resolution.

The Panasonic Lumix S1H has been priced at Rs. 3,19,900 (body-only), and it is available for purchase starting October 10 via leading Panasonic retail outlets. Also, being a part of the Lumix S-series family, the S1H employs the L-mount system, making it compatible with L-mount interchangeable lenses. To recall, the Lumix S1H was launched globally at the end of August, priced at $3,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,84,200). 

Panasonic Lumix S1H boasts of a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that captures 6K resolution. It also features Dual Native ISO that allows users to get the sharpest image with the most accurate details possible. In combination with the optimum signal processing by Venus Engine, the camera achieves high sensitivity and minimum noise. As for recording videos, the Lumix S1H can shoot at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio), and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K.

The Lumix S1H also features 5-axis Body IS (image stabiliser) which is combined with 2-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) that is found in the Lumix S series lens, to avoid getting shaky shots caused during handheld video recording. Also, there is no video recording limit in the camera, which means users can shoot for as long as their memory card or battery allows. Other key highlights of the camera include Full V-Log/ V-Gamut with 14+ stops of dynamic range and 4:2:2 10bit internal recording. Additionally, It also packs a host of features for professional cinematographers shooting on a mirrorless system such as HDR (High Dynamic Range) in HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), Anamorphic 4:3 modes, a waveform monitor, and a V-Log View Assist function.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Panasonic India, Panasonic Lumix S1H, L-Mount, Full-Frame, Mirrorless Camera
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 6,599
Honor Smartphones
Panasonic Lumix S1H Launched in India, World’s First With 6K Video Recording Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Nokia 6.2 India Launch Set for October 11, Amazon Teaser Tips
  6. MIUI 11 Rollout Begins, Global ROM Launch Teased for October 16
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix S1H Launched in India, World’s First With 6K Video Recording Support
  2. Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 Price in India Cut; Now Start at Rs. 6,599
  3. Apple Starts Selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller on Its Store, No Sign of PlayStation DualShock 4 Yet
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
  5. MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Launch Teased at Redmi Note 8 Pro's October 16 India Event; China Stable ROM Rollout Begins
  6. Oppo Reno A With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Fitbit to Move Smartwatch, Tracker Production Out of China
  9. GitHub Employees Ask Company to Cancel US ICE Contract
  10. EU Warns of 5G Cyber-Security risks, Stops Short of Singling Out China and Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.