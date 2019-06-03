Panasonic has confirmed that its working on a video-focused version of its full-frame mirrorless camera called the Lumix S1H. This will be the third addition to the company's new S1 series of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The S1H is currently in the works and will be launching globally around Q3 of 2019. The estimated price is set at $4,000 (roughly Rs. 2,77,680). It will joins the company's Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R professional-grade, full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Panasonic has shared some of the key features of the Lumix S1H. It's claimed to be the world's first interchangeable lens mirrorless camera which can shoot 6K video at 24fps. It can also shoot 5.9K video at 30fps (16:9 aspect ratio). It will also support video recording in multiple aspect rations such as anamorphic 4:3 format. It's also the first in the world to shoot 10-bit 4K and Cinema 4K video at 60fps. Panasonic claims that the Lumix S1H has a wide colour gamut, comparable to its Cinema VariCam cinema cameras. You'll be able to shoot V-Log/V-Gamut with its a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops. The camera is also said to be able to record non-stop video (under regular operating temperatures) till the battery dies or your card fills up.

This is pretty much all the information we have till now. Details about the sensor size, number of card slots, ISO range, etc, will probably be shared closer to launch. The company is exhibiting a prototype of the Lumix S1H at the Cine Gear Expo, which is being held at Paramount Studios, Los Angeles from May 30 to June 2.

As we mentioned earlier, the Lumix S1H joins the company's Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R professional-grade, full-frame mirrorless cameras. Panasonic launched the latter two models in India around April this year. Both the Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R are based on the L-mount standard, which is an alliance between Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma. Currently, three new lenses are on offer: Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4, Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4.0 OIS, and Lumix S 24-105mm f/4.0 Macro OIS. Additionally, the company has said that there will be 42 more lenses available for the L-mount series over the next two years.