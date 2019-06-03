Technology News
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Panasonic Lumix S1H Officially Confirmed, Boasts of 6K Unlimited Video Recording, V Log, and More

Panasonic Lumix S1H Officially Confirmed, Boasts of 6K Unlimited Video Recording, V-Log, and More

The new video-focused mirrorless camera arrives in Q3 2019

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 14:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Lumix S1H Officially Confirmed, Boasts of 6K Unlimited Video Recording, V-Log, and More

The Panasonic Lumix S1H poses stiff competition to cameras such as the Sony A7S II

Highlights
  • The camera can shoot 6K video at 24fps
  • It will also support V-Log/V-Gamut for wider dynamic range
  • The camera will be priced at $4,000 when it launches in Q3 2019

Panasonic has confirmed that its working on a video-focused version of its full-frame mirrorless camera called the Lumix S1H. This will be the third addition to the company's new S1 series of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The S1H is currently in the works and will be launching globally around Q3 of 2019. The estimated price is set at $4,000 (roughly Rs. 2,77,680). It will joins the company's Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R professional-grade, full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Panasonic has shared some of the key features of the Lumix S1H. It's claimed to be the world's first interchangeable lens mirrorless camera which can shoot 6K video at 24fps. It can also shoot 5.9K video at 30fps (16:9 aspect ratio). It will also support video recording in multiple aspect rations such as anamorphic 4:3 format. It's also the first in the world to shoot 10-bit 4K and Cinema 4K video at 60fps. Panasonic claims that the Lumix S1H has a wide colour gamut, comparable to its Cinema VariCam cinema cameras. You'll be able to shoot V-Log/V-Gamut with its a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops. The camera is also said to be able to record non-stop video (under regular operating temperatures) till the battery dies or your card fills up.

This is pretty much all the information we have till now. Details about the sensor size, number of card slots, ISO range, etc, will probably be shared closer to launch. The company is exhibiting a prototype of the Lumix S1H at the Cine Gear Expo, which is being held at Paramount Studios, Los Angeles from May 30 to June 2.

As we mentioned earlier, the Lumix S1H joins the company's Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R professional-grade, full-frame mirrorless cameras. Panasonic launched the latter two models in India around April this year. Both the Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R are based on the L-mount standard, which is an alliance between Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma. Currently, three new lenses are on offer: Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4, Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4.0 OIS, and Lumix S 24-105mm f/4.0 Macro OIS. Additionally, the company has said that there will be 42 more lenses available for the L-mount series over the next two years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Panasonic, Panasonic Lumix S1H, camera, mirrorless camera
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Realme 3 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Store: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Panasonic Lumix S1H Officially Confirmed, Boasts of 6K Unlimited Video Recording, V-Log, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  2. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  3. Apple WWDC 2019 Starts Today: Here's How to Watch Keynote Live Stream
  4. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  5. Samsung Launches New Laptops That Look Like MacBook Pro Models
  6. Redmi K20 Listed as Mi 9T by a Bulgarian Retailer
  7. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  8. Realme 3 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Store
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based MIUI Update in India
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.