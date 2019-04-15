Panasonic on Monday launched the much-awaited Lumix S series full-frame mirrorless cameras in the Indian market. The first details about the Panasonic Lumix S1 and S1R poured in at last year's Photokina. Further, both the new mirrorless cameras received a formal announcement earlier in February, this year. And now, the company has finally launched both the Lumix S1 and S1R in the country. While the Lumix S1 comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that's aimed at a wider audience, the Lumix S1R, on the other hand, features a humongous 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that's aimed at professionals.

The Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R are priced at Rs. 1,99,990 and Rs. 2,99,990 respectively (body-only). With the Lumix S 24-105mm f/4.0 Macro OIS lens kit, the Lumix S1 and S1R prices shoot up to Rs. 2,67,990 and Rs. 3,67,990 respectively. Additionally, both the cameras are available for purchase offline starting today itself with no word on their online availability yet.

Both the Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R are based on the L-mount standard, which is an alliance between Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma. According to the company, the L-mount offers uncompromised imaging experience. Currently, three new lenses are on offer: Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4, Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4.0 OIS, and Lumix S 24-105mm f/4.0 Macro OIS. Additionally, the company has said that there will be 42 more lenses available for the L-mount series over the next two years.

The Lumix S1 comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that has a native ISO range from 100-51,200. It features a High-Resolution mode that lets users get photos in a 96-megapixel ultra-high precision photo with a pixel shift technology shooting. The Lumix S1R comes with a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that has a native ISO range from 100-25,600. Just like the Lumix S1, the Lumix S1R also features the High-Resolution mode, but the resulting output is of 187-Megapixel.

The cameras are powered by the new Venus Imaging Engine and offer high-speed and high-precision autofocus system based on advanced control technology over the lens. Other highlight features of the Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R include HDR still photo, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, slow motion video at up to 180fps, 6K and 4K photo, 5-axis dual image stabilisation, as we;; as high speed consecutive shot at 9fps and 6fps, to name a few. The Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R are built using a high rigidity magnesium-alloy body and come with dust and splash resistance that allows them to withstand heavy field use and also make them freeze resistant down to -10-degrees Celsius.

As we mentioned, the Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R were first teased back at Photokina last year, and then globally announced in February this year.