Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 hybrid mirrorless camera has been launched. It comes with impressive features such as 4K video recording at 60fps, 6.5-stop slower shutter speed, free-angle LCD display, and more. The Lumix GH5M2 also comes with wireless livestreaming capabilities making it a great tool for vloggers. The mirrorless camera also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity making it easier to share content without needing a wired connection. Additionally, the company also teased the Limux GH6 camera which will be unveiled by the end of this year.

Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 price

The Lumix GH5M2 by Panasonic is priced at $1,699.99 (roughly Rs. 1.23 lakhs) for the body only and is available for pre-orders in the US till July 5. The H-ES12060 lens kit costs $2,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1.67 lakhs). There is no information on sale date and the company has not shared international availability for the Lumix GH5M2.

Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 specifications, features

Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 features a 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor with Anti-Reflective coating. It comes with the updated Venus Engine image processor and can record 4K 60fps video at 4:2:0 with 10-bit colour. It can also simultaneously output at 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60fps recording. The mirrorless camera has V-Log L pre-installed that the company claims provides greater editing freedom during post-production processes. Lumix GH5M2 comes with Cinelike D2, Cinelike V2, MonochromeS, MonochromeL, and ClassicNeo video recording modes.

Panasonic says the Lumix GH5M2 detects eyes and face twice as fast as its predecessor, the Lumix GH5. The Body Image Stabilisation allows using 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. There is a 3-inch free-angle LCD touch screen with 3:2 aspect ratio, and REC Frame Indicator.

Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 can support wired and wireless livestreaming via LUMIX Sync smartphone app. Using a smartphone and the camera, users can livestream at a maximum of full-HD resolution at 60fps and 16Mbps in compliance with H.264 in RTMP/RTMPS protocol. Panasonic says an upcoming software update will allow the camera to support wired IP streaming (RTP/ RTSP) as well.

In terms of connectivity, the Lumix GH5M2 comes with double SD Memory Card slots, USB PD charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, and more.

The company also teased the Lumix GH6 that will come with a new Micro Four Thirds sensor and a new image processor. It will be able to deliver 10-bit 4K recording at 120fps High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Frame Rate (VFR). The Lumix GH6 will support 10-bit 5.7K 60fps video and will be priced around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakhs).