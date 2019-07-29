Panasonic launched a follow-up to its Lumix G85 Micro Four Thirds camera called the Lumix G95 back in April, and now, the company has finally launched it in India. The camera features built-in 5-axis image stabilisation, 4K video, and a rugged design. In India, the camera is available with two kit options. The one with the 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is priced at Rs. 94,990, while the one with a 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 lens will cost Rs. 1,09,990. The Lumix G95 is now available across all Panasonic stores in the country.

The Lumix G85 camera boasts of a 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor without a low-pass filter, in order to achieve better details and is powered by Panasonic's Venus Engine. The camera also has 5-axis Dual I.S image stabilisation that promises shake compensation up to five stops, with a combination of OIS from the lens and the in-body stabilisation. The new model boasts of a rugged design with a magnesium alloy frame, with weather sealing.

Coming to some of the highlights, the Lumix G95 features an ISO range of 200-25,600, 49 autofocus points, 9fps burst shooting, and a maximum shutter speed of 1/4000. The camera also a 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen with a 1.24K dot resolution and an EVF with a resolution of 2.36 million dots. It also features Eye AF, 4K video recording up to 30fps, and advanced shooting modes such as slow motion video at 120fps, 4:2:0 8-bit recording with built-in V-Log L shooting option. The Lumix G95 also has 4K Photo capture that lets you extract 8-megapixel images from a 30fps burst shot. You also get built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 for syncing with the smartphone app.

“Scaling new heights of product innovation, the new Lumix G95 is a significant addition to Panasonic's DSLM Lumix range for quality photography and videography,” said Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Panasonic India, in a statement. “Known for its pro-photo performance with 4K cinematic video, the range caters to photography and filmmaking enthusiasts to experience the power of unparalleled image quality with its innovative technology and a host of new functions.”