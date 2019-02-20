Technology News
Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II Superzoom Camera With 16x Optical Zoom, 4K Video Recording Launched

, 20 February 2019
Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II Superzoom Camera With 16x Optical Zoom, 4K Video Recording Launched

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II is launching around March-end

Highlights

  • The Lumix FZ1000 II features 16x optical zoom and 5-axis stabilisation
  • It also supports 4K video recording
  • It will be available around March-end for $900

Panasonic just released a mild refresh of its popular Lumix FZ1000 superzoom camera, that's scheduled to go on sale at the end of March or early April. The Lumix FZ1000 II features similar specifications as the original but now comes with Bluetooth and a touchscreen display. The camera will be available for around $900 (roughly Rs. 64,000). The company also launched a new travel zoom camera called the Lumix TZ95 (Lumix ZS80 in the US) with a 30x optical zoom and a compact body. This will go on sale by the end of April in black and silver trims for $449 (roughly Rs. 31,970).

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II specifications

The camera features a 20.1-megapixel 1-inch sensor, with a 16x optical zoom with a 35mm equivalent focal range of 25-400mm. The aperture ranges for f/2.8 at the wide to f/11 at the telephoto end. The camera supports burst shooting up to 12fps, a maximum native ISO of 12,800 (expandable to 25,600), 5-axis hybrid optical stabilisation and 4K video at up to 30fps. The Lumix FZ1000 II also has a 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen LCD with 1.25 million dot resolution and an OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a resolution of 2.36 million dots. The camera weighs about 831 grams and features new monochrome shooting modes and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Panasonic Lumix TZ95 cover ndtv panasonic

The Panasonic Lumix TZ95 is priced at $449

 

Panasonic Lumix TZ95 specifications

The Lumix TZ95 is a compact superzoom camera and features a 20.3-megapixel. 1/2.3-inch sensor with an impressive 30x optical zoom. The latter offers a 35mm equivalent focal length of 24mm-720mm. It also features 10fps burst shooting, a 3-inch tilting touchscreen and a EVF, 4K Photo mode, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The camera will compete with the likes of the Sony Cybershot DSC-WX800, which is another compact superzoom, around the same price.

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II Superzoom Camera With 16x Optical Zoom, 4K Video Recording Launched
