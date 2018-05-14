Panasonic Lumix FT7 has been unveiled as the newest rugged camera in the Lumix family. Panasonic has offered 4K video and 4K photo support on the Lumix FT7 alongside a waterproof, freezeproof, dustproof, and pressure-resistant build. However, what makes the USP of the latest Lumix model is the built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF) that is accompanied by an LCD monitor. The camera will go on sale in the UK in Blue, Orange, and Black colour options with a price tag of GBP 399 (approximately Rs. 36,700). It will be available for purchase starting July.

The EVF on the Panasonic Lumix FT7 is 0.2-inch in size and has a resolution of 1,170k-dot along with 0.45 of magnification. It helps you easily capture shots under bright sunlight and saves battery life to an extent. Further, the rugged camera has a 3-inch LCD monitor on the back with a 1,040k-dot resolution and a tempered-glass protection. This combination of the EVF and LCD monitor makes the Panasonic Lumix FT7 a step ahead of its competitors, including the Nikon Coolpix W300, which doesn't have a dedicated EVF to preview shots.

Apart from the EVF and LCD monitor, the Panasonic Lumix FT7 sports a 20.4-megapixel back-side illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor with an f/3.3-5.9, 28-128mm equivalent fixed lens. This lens offers 4.6x of optical zoom and works with Power OIS (optical image stabilisation). The camera supports burst shooting at 10fps with single autofocus and uses 49-point contrast-detect autofocus to enable 5fps with continuous AF. Further, you can shoot 4K video at 24p and 30p, full-HD (1080p) at 60p, and HD (720p) at 120p. There are also modes such as time-lapse shooting, 22 creative filters, and a panorama mode with support for both horizontal and vertical panoramas. Similarly, the camera includes a 4K Photo feature that enables you to extract 8-megapixel version of images from a 30fps video.

The Panasonic Lumix FT7 has Wi-Fi connectivity to let you share photos and videos to Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Images can also be geo-tagged using GPS. The camera additionally has a Micro-HDMI port and a Micro-USB port

For action lovers, the build of the Lumix FT7 is waterproof up to 31 metres as well as can resist shocks from up to two metres, and can work in an environment with temperature as down as -10-degree Celsius. The camera can also resist a pressure of up to 100kg. Moreover, there are features to transform the Lumix FT7 into a torchlight or use its onboard compass and altimeter.