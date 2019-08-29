Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H has been launched, the company's latest digital single-lens full-frame mirrorless camera aimed to deliver cinema-quality video output. This new camera joins the Lumix DC-S1 and Lumix DC-S1R in Panasonic's lineup of professional-grade, full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Lumix DC-S1H sensor's resolution has been set at 24.2-megapixels, and it complies with the new Dual Native ISO. Other key highlights of the Lumix DC-S1H include Full V-Log/ V-Gamut with 14+ stops of dynamic range, 6K full-frame capture, 4:2:2 10bit internal recording, Cinema 4K recording at up to 60p, and unlimited recording time.

In its press release, Panasonic says the Lumix DC-S1H is the "world's first camera capable of video recording at 6K/24p." The 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor found in the Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H complies with the new Dual Native ISO, which means in combination with optimum signal processing by the Venus Engine, the camera will be able to achieve a maximum ISO 51200 during recording, all while keeping the noise in check. The camera features unlimited recording time in all recording modes thanks to the company's unique heat dispersion technologies. Also, in addition to being the world's first camera capable of video recording at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio), the Lumix S1H can also record at 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K.

To avoid shaky shots caused during handheld video-recording, the Lumix DC-S1H combines 5-axis Body IS (Image Stabiliser) and 2-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) found in the Lumix S series lenses. This helps in shooting stabilised footage for as low as 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. Moreover, the complete range of the Lumix S-series cameras employs the L-mount system, which means users will get a diverse and future-proof range of products.

The Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H has been priced at $3,999.99 (body-only), and it will be available for purchase by the end of September, next month. Lastly, there's no official word on the Indian price or release date.