Olympus has announced the launch of its latest mirrorless camera, the Olympus OM-D E-1 Mark III, which is the company's third iteration in its E-M1 series. It is also the successor to the Olympus OM-D E-1 Mark II that was introduced in 2016. Some of the key highlights of this E-1 Mark III include a compact and lightweight design, accurate AF (autofocus) especially the Starry Sky AF that we'll talk about in a bit, 4K video recording along with high-speed movie recording at 120fps, and more.
The price of the Olympus OM-D E-1 Mark III has been set at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,28,550) for just the body. Additionally, the camera is also available for pre-orders in the US with 12-40mm lens kits that is priced at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,78,520) and with 12-100mm lens kit, which is priced at $2,899.99 (roughly Rs. 2,07,100). The camera is scheduled to go on sale from February 28, 2020.
The Olympus OM-D E-1 Mark III comes in an IPX1 weather-sealed package making it dust, splash, and freeze proof. The camera features a 20.4 Megapixel Live MOS Four Thirds sensor and is powered by TruePic IX quad-core processor. There's also a 2.36M dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a 3.0-inch Vari-angle Touch LCD monitor. According to the company, the E-1 Mark III delivers the world's best 7.5 shutter speed steps, which combined with the True Pic XI processor helps in achieving high image quality in a compact and lightweight body.
The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III packs a total of 121-point all-cross-type on-chip phase detection plus contrast detection AF and is capable of capturing up to 60 fps with AF/AE Lock, or up to 18 fps with AF/AE Continuous Tracking. Olympus is also boasting about the E-1 Mark III's capability of doing astrophotography. The Starry Sky AF mode found on the camera helps in taking some brilliant images of celestial bodies. And, with the built-in image stabilisation system, you can shoot night skies handheld with wide or standard zoom lenses.
Other key features include handheld High Res Shot mode, multi-selector focus point control with the help of a joystick, live ND (neutral density) filter, 4K video recording at 30/25/24fps along with OM-Log mode, PRO Capture Lag-Free Electronic Shutter mode, 400,000 shot shutter life, and more.
