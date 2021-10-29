Nikon Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera was launched in India on Friday, October 29. The flagship (Nikon FX-format) Z-series camera features a 45.7-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor, a 3.2-inch touchscreen monitor, and an electronic viewfinder. Nikon Z9 comes with interchangeable lenses and uses i-TTL balanced fill-flash that uses face information for flash control. The new Nikon camera supports 8K 30p video capture with continuous recording times of up to 125 minutes. Nikon claims that the subject detection algorithm of Nikon Z9 differentiates between nine types of subjects while capturing both stills and videos. Nikon Z9 is the company's first full-frame mirrorless camera built without a mechanical shutter.

Nikon Z9 price in India, availability

Nikon Z9 is priced at Rs. 4,75,995 for the body only. It will go on sale starting November across Nikon authorised stores in India.

Nikon Z9 specifications and features

Nikon Z9 comes with 3.2 –inch diagonal monitor and a 45.7-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor with dual-stream technology, 8,256×5,504 pixel resolution, and Expeed 7 image-processing engine.

The TFT LCD touchscreen display offers a 70-degree viewing angle, around 100 percent frame coverage, and colour balance. It also comes with 11-level manual brightness control. The 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor has an integrated vertical grip as well. The CMOS sensor measures 35.9x23.9mm and offers an ISO range from 64 to 24,600.

Nikon says the Nikon Z9 is capable of recording 8K 30p for 125 minutes continuously. It also allows 4K UHD video recording up to 120p. The camera is said to capture 120 frames per second with Nikkor Z-series lenses and 94 Nikkor F-series lenses with AF, which Nikon says allows the device to capture motion faster than the human eye can see. The Z9 is also said to shoot continuously at 20fps to capture over 1,000 frames in JPEG or RAW formats even when flicker reduction is turned on.

The subject detection algorithm of Nikon Z9 is claimed to identify nine types of objects including people, cats, dogs, birds, cars, motorbikes, bicycles, planes, and trains at the same time when shooting stills or videos. The camera supports USB power delivery and USB charging with HDMI output capability.

N-Log and HDR (HLG) video is available on Nikon Z9. Additionally, the camera offers support for multiple codecs including H.265/ HEVC (8 bit/ 10 bit), Apple ProRes 422 HQ (10-bit), and H.264/ AVC (8-bit). Nikon says a new firmware update will be released this year to enhance the recording function while using Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S lens and ProGrade Digital Cobalt 1700R 325GB memory card. Nikon says it has improved the auto-focus with 405-point auto-area AF on Nikon Z9.

Nikon's new quad-VGA panel is compatible to adjust the viewfinder brightness up to 3000cd/m2 in response to different lighting conditions. Nikon has also added 3D tracking on Nikon Z9. Even during video recordings, the company says subject detection works for wide-area AF (S) and (L), auto-area AF, and 3D-tracking.

Apart from different ports, the camera features microphone and headphone ports, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi support. Nikon Z9 offers dual card slots for CFexpress and XQD for transferring data. Finally, it supports GPS and GNSS technologies as well.

Nikon Z9 measures 149x149.5x90.5mm and weighs approximately 1.34kg with battery and memory card but without body cap and accessory shoe cover. The camera body weighs 1.16kg.

Along with Nikon Z9, users will get a BF-N1 body cap, EN-EL18d rechargeable Li-ion battery, MH-33 battery charger, and EH-7P charging AC adapter in the retail box. It will also include HDMI/ USB Cable Clip, AN-DC24 strap, UC-E24 USB cable, and BS-1 accessory shoe cover.