Technology News
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Nikon Z7, Z6 Firmware 2.0 Update Rolling Out, Adds Eye AF, Improved Low Light AF Performance and More

Nikon Z7, Z6 Firmware 2.0 Update Rolling Out, Adds Eye AF, Improved Low-Light AF Performance and More

Nikon’s flagship full-frame mirrorless cameras finally get this long-awaited feature

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nikon Z7, Z6 Firmware 2.0 Update Rolling Out, Adds Eye AF, Improved Low-Light AF Performance and More

Nikon’s new update brings Eye AF to the Z7 and Z6

Highlights
  • Firmware 2.0 is live for the Z7 and Z6
  • Eye AF is one of the big additions
  • The firmware also improves low-light autofocus performance

Nikon's Z7 and Z6 debut full-frame mirrorless cameras boast of very good hardware but there were a few important features which were still missing, the biggest one being Eye autofocus or Eye AF. This is a very useful feature, popularised by Sony's mirrorless cameras, which keeps the subject's eyes in focus for better looking portraits. Nikon officially stated on February that its working on an update for both cameras which will be coming in May. Well, the company has delivered on its promise as the update is now live and free to download for the Z7 and Z6.

The firmware version 2.0 adds eye-detection AF which is said to be able to continuously track the eyes, even as your subject moves. This works for both single-shot autofocus as well as continuous autofocus. Nikon says it's also able to recognise the eyes of multiple people and lets you choose which person and eye to focus on. Like Sony's system, Nikon claims that its Eye AF stays locked on the subjects eye even when the subjects face is partially or temporarily obstructed.

Other than Eye AF, the new firmware is said to improve autofocus performance in low-light. Nikon claims faster and more accurate focusing indoors and at night portraits. Auto exposure (AE) also works for continuous shooting in H+ (extended) mode. This means, AE will now track any changes in every frame in the burst sequence.

If you have a Nikon Z7 or Z6, you can read to this link to download the firmware. All you need to do is copy the firmware in the root of the XQD card and install it from the cameras ‘Firmware Update' menu. Interestingly, there's no mention of RAW video output support for CFexpress memory cards yet in this firmware. These were two features were were also being working on, but perhaps we could see them in another update in the future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nikon, Nikon Z7, Nikon Z6, mirrorless camera
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
UNSW Team Reports Breakthrough in Quantum Computing
Huawei's $105 Billion Business at Stake After US Broadside
Honor Smartphones
Nikon Z7, Z6 Firmware 2.0 Update Rolling Out, Adds Eye AF, Improved Low-Light AF Performance and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Be Sold via Flipkart in India, Red Colour Option Confirmed
  2. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With Flip Camera, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  4. Vivo Y91 3GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India via Croma
  5. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  6. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  7. Grumpy Cat, Internet Star, Dies at the Age of 7
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. First Redmi Laptop to Be Called RedmiBook 14, Alleged Specifications Leaked
  10. Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Bestselling Phones in India in Q1: IDC
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.