Nikon has launched a brand new Z series camera called the Z50, which unlike the Z7 and Z6 full-frame cameras, is the company's first cropped sensor (APS-C) mirrorless camera. It's based on the Z-mount, can shoot 4K videos, apart from boasting of a slim and light body. The camera will be available in November starting at $860 (roughly Rs. 61,100). Nikon also announced two new companion lenses for the Z50 — a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR.

The camera is said to have a new lightweight, ergonomic design, making it easier to carry around. It's a magnesium-alloy body with a similar button layout as the Z6 and Z7. You get a downward, tilting 3.2-inch touchscreen display, an OLED viewfinder with a 2.36 million dot resolution, pop-up flash, and a single card slot with support for UHS-II speeds. The camera is capable of shooting up to 11fps burst shots and can shoot up to 4K resolution at up to 30fps and 1080p resolution at up to 120fps. It lacks a headphone socket but you do get a microphone input.

It has a Expeed 6 image processor, an ISO range of 100-51,200, on-sensor phase detection autofocus, and a rated battery life of 320 shots per charge. The Z50 also has built-in Wi-Fi 802.1ac and Bluetooth for connecting to a smartphone.

“The new Nikon Z50 is a small yet capable camera that brings the best of the Nikon Z series to all kinds of creators to discover, share and engage,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon.

“The new NIKKOR Z DX lenses expands the Nikon Z series to provide new creative tools for those looking to take their photo and video passions to new heights,” he added.