Nikon Z5 Entry-Level Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India

Nikon also launched a new 25-50mm kit lens, to complement it

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 21 July 2020 16:54 IST
Nikon Z5 Entry-Level Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Nikon

The Nikon Z5 will be available in India in August for Rs. 1,13,995 (body-only)

Highlights
  • It features a new sensor and in-body stabilisation
  • Nikon also debuted a new 24-50mm kit lens
  • The Nikon Z5 will be available in August, in India

The Nikon Z5 entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera has just been launched in India. This is currently Nikon's most affordable Z-series camera with a full-frame sensor. The Nikon Z5 features a new sensor and despite its lower position in the series it still gets in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), dual SD card slots, and the ability to shoot video up to 4K. The Nikon Z5 will be available from August 27 in India at a retail price of Rs. 1,13,995 for just the body. Nikon also announced a new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit lens, which it says is the shortest and lightest Z-mount lens it has made so far. With this lens the Z5 will be available at a bundled price of Rs. 1,36,995.

The Nikon Z5 inherits a lot of features from its bigger siblings, the Z6 and Z7, such as the five-axis IBIS, autofocus system and design. It does, however, come with a new 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor. It also uses the same Expeed 6 image processor and has a similar ISO range of 100-51,200 as the Nikon Z6. Burst shooting speed is a bit lower, at 4.5fps. The Z5 also has two SD card slots, with support for UHD-II speeds. It also has the same magnesium alloy body as the Z6 and Z7, with some degree of weather proofing.

Nikon has fitted the Z5 with 273 on-sensor autofocus (AF) points with support for eye detection AF for humans and animals. You get a 3.6 million dot resolution electronic viewfinder and a tilting rear 3.2-inch LCD display with touch support. The Z5 also has a new EN-EL15c battery, which Nikon claims is good for 470 shots per charge. The camera can shoot up to 4K 30fps, but with a 1.7x crop factor or up to 1080p 60fps without any crop. The ports on the Nikon Z5 include Micro-HDMI, microphone, headphone, and USB Type-C. The latter port can be used for charging the camera, via a compatible power bank.

Nikon Z5

Nikon Z5

Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 24.2 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Nikon Z5 Entry-Level Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
