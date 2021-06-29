Nikon Z FC DX-format mirrorless camera with a retro design has been launched in India. The camera's design is inspired by the Nikon FM2 SLR from the 1980s and has a vintage Nikon logo. Like its Nikon Z50 sibling, the Nikon Z FC is based on the Z-mount system and has a 20.9-megapixel sensor among other features. The Nikon Z FC offers three dedicated dials to manually adjust settings while capturing images and videos. The camera also features a variable-angle LCD touchscreen display.

Nikon Z FC price in India, availability

The Nikon Z FC is available to purchase from Nikon's website. The Nikon Z FC price in India starts at Rs. 84,995 for just the camera. When purchased with the Nikkor Z DX-16 50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, it costs Rs. 97,995 and with the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) it costs Rs. 1,05,995 in India. Customers can purchase the mirrorless camera from authorised Nikon stores starting from last week of July 2021. The camera has a matte silver body and textured leather material. The leather portion will be available in six colour options — Amber Brown, Coral Pink, Mint Green, Natural Grey, Sand Beige, and White.

Nikon Z FC specifications

The mirrorless Nikon Z FC features a 20.9-megapixel primary APS-C (DX) cropped sensor. It has an Expeed 6 image processor and has a standard ISO range of 100-51,200. It comes fitted with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, but can also be purchased without the lens. The camera features a variable-angle TFT LCD touchscreen display to make shooting from inconvenient angles easier. It has three dials to control the shutter speed, exposure composition, and ISO sensitivity. Along with the dials, there is a small window that displays the aperture. The camera supports USB power delivery and USB charging. The camera supports 4K UHD video recording that utilises its full DX-based image sensor width and slow-motion movie setting.

The Nikon Z FC camera supports exposure composition during Auto mode, making it the first camera in the Z-series to get the feature. It means that users can control brightness and other settings even in the Auto mode. The camera also features 20 Creative Picture Control effects. Nikon Z FC has Eye-Detection AutoFocus (AF) and Animal-Detection AF while capturing stills and videos. Alongside, it also supports wide-area AF (L) AF-area to help better capture eyes and faces.

There is also support for SnapBridge v2.8 app that helps in transferring media from the camera to Android or iOS devices. The camera can also double up as a webcam for using it for livestreaming. Nikon says that the F and C in the Z FC moniker stand for 'Fusion' and 'Casually' and refers to the symbolic models from the camera brand.

Separately, Nikon also announced the release of the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) lens. The SE moniker stands for 'Special Edition.' The lens is compatible with Nikon cameras equipped with the Z-mount. The wide-angle lens' design harks back to the lenses that were released along with the Nikon FM2 SLR camera. The fixed focal length camera lens has a minimum focus distance of 0.19m or 0.63 feet. It is also extremely portable with a 43mm length and a weight of 160 grams. The standalone price of the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) lens is yet to be listed.