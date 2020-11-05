Technology News
loading

Nikon’s Latest Software Will Let You Use Your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera as a Webcam

Nikon’s Webcam Utility Software will allow you to connect your compatible Nikon camera to a computer via USB and use it as a webcam.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 November 2020 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nikon’s Latest Software Will Let You Use Your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera as a Webcam

Nikon’s Webcam Utility Software was launched in Beta a few months ago but has now expanded

Highlights
  • Nikon’s mirrorless camera or DLSR can be used as a webcam
  • Nikon’s Webcam Utility Software is available for Windows and macOS
  • It can be used as a webcam for video calls and livestreaming

Nikon has released the full version of its software that will let you use your compatible DSLR or mirrorless camera as a high-end webcam. The company's Webcam Utility Software is available for free on Windows 10 and macOS. It allows you to connect your Nikon camera to a computer via USB and use it as a webcam. Nikon's Webcam Utility Software was launched in Beta a few months ago and was only supporting Windows devices, but has now expanded.

The Webcam Utility Software can be used via USB. Nikon says it is ideal for those seeking a high quality video stream with a simple setup and no additional hardware. Besides video calls, it can also be used for livestreaming.

To use it, download and install the Nikon Webcam Utility. It can be downloaded for Windows and macOS.Then, connect your compatible Nikon camera to the computer using the USB cable. If you're using an external mic, plug that into the computer's mic port. After this, you can open any of the compatible video conferencing software (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Facebook Messenger and Skype work).

To use the software, you'll need a compatible Nikon camera, a USB cable (provided with your Nikon camera), Nikon Webcam Utility, compatible video conferencing software, and a fully charged camera battery or AC power adapter. Supported digital cameras include Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z 6, Z 5, Z 50, D6, D5, D850, D810, D780, D750, D500, D7500, D7200, D5600, D5500, D5300 and D3500.

To enhance the experience, Nikon recommends that you use a tripod or a clamp as a mount. A constant light source such as small LED light panels and an external microphone can also be used.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nikon, Webcam Utility Software, Nikon DSLR, Nikon mirrorless camera
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Allegedly Leaked, Ubisoft Investigating the Breach

Related Stories

Nikon’s Latest Software Will Let You Use Your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera as a Webcam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  3. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  5. Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Review
  6. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  9. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  10. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 66W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units
  3. Oppo Smartphone With 6.43-Inch Display Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Nikon’s Latest Software Will Let You Use Your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera as a Webcam
  5. Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Allegedly Leaked, Ubisoft Investigating the Breach
  6. BSNL to Launch Rs. 798, Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans on December 1, Rs. 199 Plan to Be Revised: Report
  7. 5G to Launch in France in November, Observatory Being Set Up to Track Rollout
  8. Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions
  9. Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count
  10. Qualcomm Forecasts Ballooning 5G Sales, Posts Largest Revenue Earnings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com