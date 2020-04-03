Technology News
loading

Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

Some classes available on the Nikon School centre around landscape photography, macro photography, portraits, and how to photograph kids and pets.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 3 April 2020 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
Highlights
  • Nikon School has made all courses available for free till April 30
  • The classes are tutored by professional photographers
  • It is not necessary to own a Nikon camera to take all the classes

Nikon is providing its entire portfolio of online photography classes for free until the end of this month, the company announced on its website. Nikon's move to make the classes available for free comes as a measure to help people learn new skills as they are stuck in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The classes range from basics like fundamentals of photography to even highly technical areas like how to make music videos.

Nikon's online classes are normally priced ranging from $14.95 to $49.95, each. The classes are tutored by professional photographers and provides in-depth lessons to help people to enhance their photography skills.

"Nikon's mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing,” Nikon said in a statement. “That's why we're providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let's come out of this even better.”

Now, except from some classes that are centred around Nikon cameras, it is not necessary to own one in order to take these classes. To sign up for Nikon's photography classes, a user simply needs to enter their first name, last name, email ID, and country of residence.

To give you an idea of what to expect, some of the classes available on the Nikon School centre around landscape photography, macro photography, portraits, and how to photograph kids and pets.

Nikon is just one of many companies to open its content for free access in current global scenario. The Oxford University Press (OUP) recently announced that it will offer free online access to its educational resources on coronavirus to assist researchers, medical professionals, and others who are working to address the pandemic. Further, online learning giant Coursera also said that it will provide free access to its course catalogue to every impacted university in the world through the 'Coursera for Campus' programme until July 31. Even digital library JSTOR and its publishing partners made a slew of content available for free to all its participating institutions where students have been displaced.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nikon, Coronavirus
Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts

Related Stories

Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  2. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  8. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month
  9. New iPhone SE Tipped By Official Apple Store Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  3. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  4. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  5. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
  6. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts
  8. Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
  9. Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Zoom Meeting IDs Can Be Guessed by This Automated Tool; Company Removes Feature Displaying LinkedIn Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com