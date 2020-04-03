Nikon is providing its entire portfolio of online photography classes for free until the end of this month, the company announced on its website. Nikon's move to make the classes available for free comes as a measure to help people learn new skills as they are stuck in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The classes range from basics like fundamentals of photography to even highly technical areas like how to make music videos.

Nikon's online classes are normally priced ranging from $14.95 to $49.95, each. The classes are tutored by professional photographers and provides in-depth lessons to help people to enhance their photography skills.

"Nikon's mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing,” Nikon said in a statement. “That's why we're providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let's come out of this even better.”

Now, except from some classes that are centred around Nikon cameras, it is not necessary to own one in order to take these classes. To sign up for Nikon's photography classes, a user simply needs to enter their first name, last name, email ID, and country of residence.

To give you an idea of what to expect, some of the classes available on the Nikon School centre around landscape photography, macro photography, portraits, and how to photograph kids and pets.

Nikon is just one of many companies to open its content for free access in current global scenario. The Oxford University Press (OUP) recently announced that it will offer free online access to its educational resources on coronavirus to assist researchers, medical professionals, and others who are working to address the pandemic. Further, online learning giant Coursera also said that it will provide free access to its course catalogue to every impacted university in the world through the 'Coursera for Campus' programme until July 31. Even digital library JSTOR and its publishing partners made a slew of content available for free to all its participating institutions where students have been displaced.