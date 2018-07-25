The Dark Knight at 10: Why It's One of the All-Time Great Movies
Japanese camera manufacturer Nikon on Wednesday announced that it is currently working on a new next-gen full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera with Nikkor lenses with a new camera mount. With the adoption of this new mount, Nikon claims that this camera will enable a "new dimension in optical performance". This development comes just days after the Nikon 1 mirrorless camera lineup was discontinued. Nikon's last mirrorless camera, the Nikon 1 J5, was launched way back in 2015.
An F-Mount adaptor is also under development which will enable the use of numerous F-Mount Nikkor lenses with the new unnamed full-frame mirrorless camera. While it has been announced, details around the camera's pricing and release date will be shared at a later date. However, a report by Nikon Rumors claims that two new mirrorless cameras are in the lineup, one with a 48-megapixel sensor and the other with a 25-megapixel one. The first one is said to get a price tag of $4,000 (around Rs. 2.75 lakhs) while the "budget" 25-megapixel option might have a starting price tag of $2,500 (roughly Rs. 1.72 lakhs). We would warn readers to take this information with a pinch of salt considering there is no official evidence for the same.
The last one in the Nikon 1 series, Nikon 1 J5 was announced in April of 2015 at a starting price point of $499 (roughly Rs. 34,300) for the variant with 10-30mm (27-81mm equivalent) F3.5-5.6 VR power zoom lens.
Mirrorless cameras, essentially, are much more portable, lightweight, and easy to use when compared to traditional DSLRs. They feature a single, removable lens and have a digital display instead of an optical viewfinder. A mirrorless camera shows what the image sensor is looking at, while a DSLR shows what the lens sees. Nikon will continue to develop its iconic lineup of digital SLRs alongwith focus on this next-gen mirrorless technology.
"Nikon will continue to lead imaging innovation with the launch of the new mirrorless camera and the continued development of Nikon Digital-SLR cameras as well as the impressive Nikkor lens lineup. Soon, Nikon users will have two industry-leading camera systems to choose from, giving consumers the choice to enjoy the unique values that each system offers," said Nikon in the blog post.
