NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nikon D3500 DSLR With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched

, 30 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nikon D3500 DSLR With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched

Nikon D3500 is priced starting at $499.95 (roughly Rs. 35,200) with 18-55mm VR lens kit

Highlights

  • Nikon D3500 entry-level DSLR succeeds the Nikon D3400
  • It features a new UI that makes it easier for beginners
  • Its design is nearly identical to the Nikon D5600

Nikon on Thursday announced the release of its new entry-level digital SLR camera, the Nikon D3500. The camera features an effective pixel count of 24.2-megapixels and comes with a Nikon DX-format CMOS sensor. Nikon's D3500 replaces the D3400 and even though internally it doesn't bring much to the table, the camera is more portable than its predecessor.

The Nikon D3500 includes an Expeed image processor and offers a native ISO range of 100-25600 along with an 11-point autofocus system. The camera comes with a special 'Guide Mode' which makes it easy for beginners to get started. It includes a pop-up flash and full HD 1080p video recording in 60fps (frames per second). The camera comes with a 3-inch LCD screen.

One of the biggest differences between the D3500 and its predecessor is the lightweight design and a new user interface that makes it easier for beginners. The most commonly used control buttons are placed on the right-hand side of the camera's LCD display. The D3500's design is nearly identical to that of the D5600 with a few changes.

Users can automatically transfer their photos using the SnapBridge app and a Bluetooth connection. The app enables a constant connection between the devices so that all the photos captured on the camera can be quickly transferred to a compatible device.

Nikon promises an increased battery life with approximately 1,550 shots on a single charge. Meanwhile, the D3400 was capable of taking around 1,200 shots per single charge.

The Nikon D3500 offers an easy interface for new DSLR users to get into some serious photography. The company claims the camera is both lightweight and extremely easy to use. The built-in sharing options also make it simpler to share photos directly from the camera.

The camera will be available from September 20 globally. The Nikon D3500 is priced at $499.95 (roughly Rs. 35,200) with 18-55mm VR lens kit and at $849.95 (roughly Rs. 59,900) with two lens kits consisting of 18-55mm and 70-300mm lens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nikon, Nikon D3500, DSLR
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
LG Candy With, Interchangeable Back Covers Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, Xbox Elite Controller Announced in White
Nikon D3500 DSLR With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Nikon - DSLR
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  2. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which One's Best Suited to Your Needs?
  4. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch
  7. Dell Launches New 2-in-1 Laptops, Inspiron Chromebook at IFA 2018
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  10. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.