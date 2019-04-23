Technology News

Nikon Coolpix W150 Point-and-Shoot Camera With Shockproof and Waterproof Design Launched

| Updated: 23 April 2019 19:03 IST
Nikon Coolpix W150 Point-and-Shoot Camera With Shockproof and Waterproof Design Launched

Nikon Coolpix W150 launched with shockproof and waterproof design

Highlights

The camera has a 13.2-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom

It’s designed for casual and first-time users

Nikon hasn’t revealed the price of the camera yet

Nikon Coolpix W150 waterproof and shockproof camera has been launched, designed for casual use by both adults and children. The new model comes in various colour options and patterns. Nikon hasn't mentioned any details about the pricing or availability of the camera yet.

The Nikon Coolpix W150 features a 13.2-megapixel sensor and has a 3x optical zoom. It's waterproof up to a depth of 10 metres, shockproof up to 1.8 metres, and dustproof and freezeproof up to -10 degrees Celsius. The camera has curved sides, which is designed for easy handling, especially for children. The interface has also been modified to make it easy to use for first time users. Other features include ‘Target finding AF' where the camera is said to detect and focuses on the subject for a sharper shot. The camera can also record full-HD movies with stereo sound, along with electronic vibration reduction.

The Nikon Coolpix W150 is equipped with modes that support underwater photography, including ‘Shoot under water' that applies processing optimised for underwater photography and ‘Underwater face framing' which automatically detects and captures human faces underwater. You also get an editing function that corrects the blue cast that often occurs with underwater shooting.

You also get additional shooting modes such as ‘Picture-in-picture' and effects such as ‘little planet' which makes images look like small planets. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and works with Nikon's SnapBridge app. You also get a Smile Timer function, which automatically captures an image when it detects a smile and an Image Lock function, which prevents unwanted deletion of pictures.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

