Nikon Coolpix W150 waterproof and shockproof camera has been launched, designed for casual use by both adults and children. The new model comes in various colour options and patterns. Nikon hasn't mentioned any details about the pricing or availability of the camera yet.

The Nikon Coolpix W150 features a 13.2-megapixel sensor and has a 3x optical zoom. It's waterproof up to a depth of 10 metres, shockproof up to 1.8 metres, and dustproof and freezeproof up to -10 degrees Celsius. The camera has curved sides, which is designed for easy handling, especially for children. The interface has also been modified to make it easy to use for first time users. Other features include ‘Target finding AF' where the camera is said to detect and focuses on the subject for a sharper shot. The camera can also record full-HD movies with stereo sound, along with electronic vibration reduction.

The Nikon Coolpix W150 is equipped with modes that support underwater photography, including ‘Shoot under water' that applies processing optimised for underwater photography and ‘Underwater face framing' which automatically detects and captures human faces underwater. You also get an editing function that corrects the blue cast that often occurs with underwater shooting.

You also get additional shooting modes such as ‘Picture-in-picture' and effects such as ‘little planet' which makes images look like small planets. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and works with Nikon's SnapBridge app. You also get a Smile Timer function, which automatically captures an image when it detects a smile and an Image Lock function, which prevents unwanted deletion of pictures.