Taking super-telephoto shooting for wildlife photography to a new level, Nikon on Tuesday announced a new Coolpix P1000 camera equipped with a massive 125x optical zoom lens to the country. The camera supports recording of high-definition 4K UHD/30p movies.

Frames from movies recorded in 4K UHD format can also be saved as still images to preserve moments that can't be captured with a continuous burst of still-image shooting, the company said in a statement. The Nikon Coolpix P1000 sports the same 16-megapixel, 1/2.3-inch sensor as the P900, and boasts of an ISO range of 100 to 6400.

Engadget reports that the Nikon Coolpix P1000 will cost $1,000 (roughly Rs. 68,800), and be made available in the US in September.

"An ideal companion for super-telephoto photography, be it birding, wildlife or celestial bodies, the new Coolpix P1000 endows our users with streamlined operability and high-resolution quality that is built to impress," said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India.

The 125x optical zoom Nikkor lens covers a range of focal length beginning at the wide-angle 24mm equivalent and extending to the super-telephoto 3000mm equivalent. Up to 250x zoom is possible when Dynamic Fine Zoom is enabled with a 6000mm equivalent.

The camera is equipped with an improved Expeed image-processing engine and Dual Detect Optical VR to provide a level of vibration reduction equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed. The Nikon Coolpix P1000 sports a 2.36M-dot OLED viewfinder, apart from a 3.2-inch TFT LCD monitor that doesn't offer touch features. The camera also comes equipped with an accessory terminal and supports a wide variety of accessories, including external Speedlights.

Written with inputs from IANS