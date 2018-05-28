Netgear is asking the users of Arlo security cameras to change their passwords, due to a potential security issue. Arlo is Netgear's security camera brand that provides smart home security systems with a range of wireless security cameras, such as the Netgear Arlo Pro that was launched in India. The company claims to have observed some suspicious activity potentially impacting Arlo customer accounts. While Netgear believes that its own systems have not been affected, it says that attackers may be using credentials obtained from a third-party to get unauthorised access to user accounts.

In a post on its community forums, Netgear has advised Arlo users to change the passwords associated with their accounts, as a precautionary measure. As per the company, attackers appear to be using Arlo user credentials obtained from an unknown third-party, possibly a leak outside of Arlo, in order to gain access to their accounts. Netgear's Community Manager DawnM says, "At this stage, we have no reason to believe our own systems have been impacted."

Netgear has also promised that it is looking into the issue. It says in the blog, "We take the privacy and security of your account and personal information very seriously and have initiated an investigation into the suspicious activity."

Meanwhile, Arlo users have been provided with instructions on how to change their account password directly from their PCs or smartphones. To change your password on an iOS device, in the Arlo app, go to Settings > Profile > Edit. Here, tap on Create a new password and confirm it. Finally, tap Save to save your new password. Similarly, in the Arlo for Android app, go to Settings > Profile and enter your current password. Then, enter your new password, confirm it, and tap on OK.

If you want to change your password on a PC, you will have to log in to your Arlo account at the company's site. Here, go to Settings > Profile. Here, enter your current password. Finally, enter your new password, confirm it, and click on Save.