The Microsoft Kinect may be long gone, but that doesn't seem to spell the end of the company's foray in webcams. It's being now rumoured that Microsoft is planning new cameras, one of which may work with both the Xbox One gaming console as well as any Windows 10 PC. What makes this interesting is that one of these cameras could add Windows Hello authentication to Microsoft devices beyond the Surface product range.

A report on Thurrott states that this information comes from two separate sources, and these 4K-capable cameras could hit the market in 2019. One of the USB Type-C cameras is speculated to add the much needed Windows Hello functionality to any Windows 10 PC.

Xbox One could regain the Kinect feature of authenticating users through facial recognition. Users will then be able to sign in by simply moving in front of the camera. This could work for multiple users as well, making it easier for other players to join in on a single console.

The report further adds that this could be tied to Microsoft's Surface Hub 2, and could ship around the same time as Microsoft's new conference room display. The device comes with multiple USB ports, enabling it to connect to more than one camera at a time, which could be one of the primary functions of the new cameras. The report adds that the cameras may be Surface branded and will be enterprise-focused.

This is not the first we're hearing about Microsoft's new webcams, however, as we had earlier reported about Surface chief Panos Panay hinting about the USB Type-C webcams along with a modular PC that works similarly to the Microsoft Surface Hub 2, a couple of months back.