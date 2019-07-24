Technology News
Leica V-Lux 5 Superzoom Camera With 16x Optical Zoom Launched in India at Rs. 98,000

The Leica V-Lux 5 was launched globally earlier this month.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 14:20 IST
German luxury camera-maker Leica this week launched its new camera - the V-Lux 5- with an OLED electronic viewfinder and a fully touchscreen rear panel for Rs. 98,000 in India.

To recall, the Leica V-Lux 5 was launched globally earlier this month. In combination with the camera's 20-megapixel, 1-inch sensor, the 9.1-146 mm lens of the Leica V-Lux 5 delivers consistent images throughout the entire zoom range - whether shooting with macro, wide-angle, standard or telephoto settings - the company said in a statement.

With the maximum apertures of f/2.8 and f/4 for the respective extreme wide-angle and extreme telephoto settings, maximum sensitivity of ISO 12800 and an integrated optical image stabiliser, the camera is well-equipped for capturing still videos and pictures in low ambient light, even without a tripod.

The camera supports a burst rate of up to 12 frames per second (fps) along with an image resolution of 2.36MP.

In addition, Leica V-Lux 5 is the first model of the V-Lux line that can be used with the Leica FOTOS app that uses Bluetooth to change settings and remotely control the camera from Android as well as iOS devices. The app supports transferring photos and exporting GPS positioning data from the smartphone to the camera.

The camera can also be recharged on the go via a USB cable from devices including powerbanks. The Leica V-Lux 5 would be available for purchase from mid August in India.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Leica, Leica V-Lux 5
