Leica has just launched a new successor to the SL mirrorless camera it had launched way back in 2015. Called the Leica SL2, it feature improved ergonomics with an IP54 certification for moisture resistance, it can shoot up to 5K video and can shoot a burst of images at 20fps, using the electronic shutter. The Leica SL2 will be available from November 21 at a price of $5,995 (roughly Rs. 4,25,700).

The Leica SL2 features a 47-megapixel, full-frame sensor and is powered by the Maestro III image processor. It's a mirrorless camera so the body is fairly slim and features a new design with improved ergonomics and a better grip. It features in-body image stabilisation along with a multi-shot mode, which when placed on a tripod, can record eight consecutive frames, where the sensor is shifted in half-pixel increments between each exposure. This enabled the SL2 to capture even more details and is a similar technology like Sony's Pixel Shift feature in the A7R III.

Leica says the SL2 is roughly the same size and weight as its predecessor. It's IP54 rated for dust and water resistance too. It has an L bayonet lens mount and is compatible with SL and TL lenses. It can shoot burst photos at up to 10fps using the mechanical shutter and 20fps with the electronic shutter. It feature two SD card slots, both of which can accept UHD-II speed memory cards. The electronic viewfinder in the Leica SL2 has a resolution of 5.76 million dots and the rear touchscreen is larger, at 3.2 inches with a 2.1 million dot resolution.

Last but not least, the Leica SL2 supports DCI 4K shooting at up to 60fps using the full width of the sensor. It can also output 4K streams at 10-bit 4:2:2 to an external recorder. You also get a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and it can be remotely controlled via a smartphone app.