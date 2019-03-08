Leica Q2 has debuted as the new entrant in the company's iconic Q series. Just like the first-generation Leica Q that was launched over three years ago, the new model packs a 28mm Summilux ASPH prime lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The Leica Q2, however, packs some upgrades, including 4K video recording support and a larger, 47.3-megapixel full-frame sensor. There is also the ability to simulate focal lengths. The Leica Q2 comes with a price tag of $4,995 (roughly Rs. 3,50,000) and is already on sale in the US. It will reach India around mid-April, the company has announced.

The design of the Leica Q2 is reminiscent of the original Leica Q full-frame camera that was unveiled back in June 2015. There is a classic build that comes with protective sealing against dust and water spray. Nevertheless, the German company has provided some significant changes to the new model to make it easily distinguishable from its predecessor. There is a new thumb rest as well as a diamond pattern on the leather trim.

Among other major changes, the Leica Q2 comes with a 47.3-megapixel image sensor that is capable of not just capturing high-quality stills but also recording 4K videos with frame rates of 30 or 24fps. It can also record full-HD (1080p) videos with a frame rate of 120, 60, 30, or 24fps. Moreover, there is a set of microphones to support stereo audio recording.

In contrast, the Leica Q had a 24-megapixel image sensor. The company has, however, retained the 28mm Summilux f.1.7 ASPH lens in the Q2. The camera also has a 3.68-megapixel OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch TFT monitor with support for touch inputs.

The Leica Q2 is capable of capturing 10 photos per second and comes with an image processor from the Maestro II family. Also, there is a proprietary autofocus system that is touted to lock the focus on a subject in 0.15 seconds. The new Leica camera can also simulate focal lengths such as 35mm, 50mm, and 70mm. It by default, of course, supports the original 28mm of focal length.

Leica has provided the option to save the cropped images with a correspondingly reduced resolution of 47.3, 30, 14.7, or 6.6-megapixels. Furthermore, the camera saves the uncropped image simultaneously in DNG (raw) format with full, 47.3-megapixel resolution.

The Leica Q2 features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) connectivity. It can also be used with the Leica Fotos app that allows users to share their photos and videos on social media or remotely control the shutter of the camera.

The Leica Q2 has a new shutter release button that controls only the on/ off function. This is unlike the Leica Q that was offering continuous shooting by long-pressing the shutter release button. Nevertheless, the users can access the continuous shooting feature from the camera menu.

The Leica Q2 packs a 1,860mAh battery. Besides, it measures 130x80x91.9mm and weighs 734 grams (with battery).