Leica M10-R Rangefinder Camera Launched in India at Rs. 6,95,000

Leica M10-R will go on sale in the Indian market starting August.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 July 2020 13:28 IST
Leica M10-R looks quite similar to the existing M10-P

Highlights
  • Leica M10-R comes with a metal-blade focal plane shutter system
  • The camera offers an exposure time of up to 16 minutes
  • Leica M10-R is designed for architectural and landscape photography

Leica M10-R has been unveiled as the latest rangefinder camera by the German company. The new offering, which is the newest upgrade to the original Leica M10, comes as the company's highest-resolution camera, with a 40.9-megapixel image sensor. The Leica M10-R also offers a maximum sensitivity of up to ISO 50000 and an exposure time of up to 16 minutes to let you capture not just vivid daylight shots but also decent night-time images. The new camera is designed mainly for architectural and landscape photography, though you can also use it as a daily driver, albeit at a high price.

Leica M10-R price in India, availability details

The Leica M10-R price in India has been set at Rs. 6,95,000. This is higher than the US pricing of $8,295 (roughly Rs. 6,22,600). Moreover, the camera will go on sale in the Indian market starting August.

Leica M10-R specifications, features

The Leica M10-R has the 40.9-megapixel CMOS sensor as its USP. There is also a sensitivity range of ISO 100 to ISO 50000. The camera also has the metal-blade focal plane shutter system of the Leica M10-P that is touted to be “extra silent”. You won't get an electronic shutter though.

Leica hasn't made any changes in the design of the M10-R over what was available on the M10-P. The camera is made of an all-metal diecast magnesium body that has a synthetic leather covering and brass top and base panels. Internally, the Maestro II image processor is also the one that's already powering the existing 24-megapixel rangefinder. You'll also have the identical 3-inch TFT monitor — in addition to a large, bright line frame viewfinder.

The Leica M10-R supports DNG and JPEG file formats and comes with the M bayonet lens attachment. There are distinct exposure modes with the ability to choose between the aperture priority and a manual shutter speed and aperture setting. There are also manual dials to let you easily control adjustments including aperture and shutter speed as per the requirements of your frame.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Leica M10-R has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The camera also has an accessory shoe for attaching a xenon flash unit. Besides, it measures 139x38.5x80mm and weighs 660 grams.

Leica M10-R

Leica M10-R

Camera Type Digital Camera
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
