German camera-maker Leica on Friday announced a new compact camera in its D-Lux series in India that is priced at nearly Rs. 1 lakh. Leica D-Lux 7 with automatic exposure mode, manual setting options and a range of video functions would be available by mid-December in the country, the company said in a statement.

With its 17-megapixel resolution and a maximum ISO sensitivity of 25600, the four-thirds sensor of the Leica D-Lux 7 is also ideal for capturing images in low-ambient light conditions, the company claims.

The camera features a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH zoom lens (equivalent to 24-75 mm in 35 mm format) that, in combination with the camera's four-thirds sensor, delivers better picture quality, Leica says. The D-Lux 7 features a Wi-Fi module, touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C charging capability, and a 2.8-megapixel high-resolution electronic viewfinder.

The back of the camera carries a 1.24-megapixel 3-inch LCD touchscreen display to make the assessment of pictures much easier - allowing fingertip control of the camera. The Leica D-Lux 7 would also be able to record videos in 4K resolution at a frame rate of up to 30 frames per second.

In addition, Leica D-Lux 7 is the first camera of the D-Lux line that can be used together with the free Leica FOTOS app for wireless transfer of pictures from the camera to Android or iOS devices, the company claimed.