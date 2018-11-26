NDTV Gadgets360.com

Leica D-Lux 7 High-End Compact Camera Launched in India at Nearly Rs. 1 Lakh

, 26 November 2018
Highlights

  • It has automatic exposure mode, manual settings among other functions
  • Camera ideal for capturing images in low-light conditions, said company
  • It also has a 3-inch LCD touchscreen display

German camera-maker Leica on Friday announced a new compact camera in its D-Lux series in India that is priced at nearly Rs. 1 lakh. Leica D-Lux 7 with automatic exposure mode, manual setting options and a range of video functions would be available by mid-December in the country, the company said in a statement.

With its 17-megapixel resolution and a maximum ISO sensitivity of 25600, the four-thirds sensor of the Leica D-Lux 7 is also ideal for capturing images in low-ambient light conditions, the company claims.

The camera features a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH zoom lens (equivalent to 24-75 mm in 35 mm format) that, in combination with the camera's four-thirds sensor, delivers better picture quality, Leica says. The D-Lux 7 features a Wi-Fi module, touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C charging capability, and a 2.8-megapixel high-resolution electronic viewfinder.

The back of the camera carries a 1.24-megapixel 3-inch LCD touchscreen display to make the assessment of pictures much easier - allowing fingertip control of the camera. The Leica D-Lux 7 would also be able to record videos in 4K resolution at a frame rate of up to 30 frames per second.

In addition, Leica D-Lux 7 is the first camera of the D-Lux line that can be used together with the free Leica FOTOS app for wireless transfer of pictures from the camera to Android or iOS devices, the company claimed.

Further reading: Leica
