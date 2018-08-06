Leica on Monday launched the C-Lux digital camera in India with a Leica DC Vario-Elmar 8.8-132mm f/3.3-6.4 ASPH lens to enable 15x optical zoom. Announced globally in June, the Leica C-Lux camera has a 20-megapixel image sensor that brings 4K video recording support. It sports a touchscreen monitor and an electronic viewfinder (EVF) that is touted to cover 100 percent of the image field. The camera also includes RAW image format support to give professionals an easy way to edit their shots and get higher quality results over the commonly-supported JPEG format. The Leica C-Lux additionally comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity options for easy transfer.

Leica C-Lux price in India

The Leica C-Lux with Light Gold and Midnight Blue colour options will go on sale with a price tag of Rs. 85,000. It will be available for purchase by the end of August. Alongside the new camera, Leica is also offering its range of accessories, including carrying straps and wrist straps as well as camera cases, protectors, and soft pouches.

Leica C-Lux specifications, features

The Leica C-Lux sports a 1-inch CMOS sensor that has a 20-megapixel resolution and comes with a Leica DC Vario-Elmar 8.8-132 mm f/3.3-6.4 ASPH lens on top. The sensor has maximum ISO sensitivity of 25,600, while the non-detachable, fixed lens has a mechanical shutter speed of 1/2000 seconds and an electronic shutter speed of 1/16000 seconds. The available lens also enables 15x optical zoom and comes with focal lengths from 24 to 360mm (35mm equivalent). Leica has provided 49 metering points to let users sharply focus on an object. Further, the camera has a continuous shooting rate of 10 frames per second (fps). There is also a built-in five-axis optical image stabilisation that helps compensate jerks to an extent.

Similar to other digital cameras of its range, the Leica C-Lux has AF Macro, MF, and Snapshot modes. There is a 3-inch fixed, touchscreen display with a 1.240K-dot resolution that comes with a special coating to repel fingerprints. Additionally, the camera has an EVF with a 0.53x magnification and a 2,330K-dot resolution. Leica has provided 4K video support at 30fps, however, there is also an option to record 1080p videos at up to 60fps. Users can also capture 8-megapixel still shots while recording a 4K video. Moreover, there are stereo microphones and a monaural speaker.

Once captured, users can wireless transfer their images and videos via Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2. There is the Leica C-Lux app that enables remotely transfer of content on iOS and Android devices. The camera packs a rechargeable battery that is touted to deliver 370 shots on a single charge. Besides, there is a USB 2.0 port to enable charging and wired transfer for content and an SD/ SDHC/ SDXC card slot.