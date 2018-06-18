Computex 2018: Few PC Components, but Spectacular Gadgets Save the Day
Leica has added a new camera to its portfolio called the C-Lux, which boasts of a 15x optical zoom, a 20-megapixel sensor and 4K video recording capability. The compact camera will be available in two colours, Light Gold and Midnight Blue and will go on sale from mid-July for $1,050 (roughly Rs. 71,000) along with a range of accessories.
The C-Lux features a 1-inch CMOS sensor, with a 20-megapixel resolution and comes with a fixed Leica DC Vario-Elmar 8.8–132 mm f/3.3-6.4 ASPH lens, housed in a metal body. The camera is capable of 10fps burst shooting and features an ISO range of 125-12,800, a maximum shutter speed of 1/16,000 sec, RAW and JPEG capture, 49 autofocus points, and weighs 340 grams.
Around the back of the camera, we have a 3-inch, fixed, touchscreen display with a 1.240K-dot resolution which has a special coating to repel fingerprints. There’s also an integrated electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a 0.53x magnification and a 2.330K-dot resolution. The C-Lux can shoot videos up to 4K resolution at 30fps, while the framerate for 1080p videos goes up to 60fps. There’s a 4K photo function which lets you extract and save 8-megapixel resolution stills from the 4K video footage you shoot.
The camera features built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2, so you can connect the C-Lux to your smartphone through the Leica C-Lux smartphone app. There’s no microphone or headphone port in the camera but you can charge it through the USB 2.0 port. You get a single slot for either a SD/SDHC/SDXC card. Last but not least, the rechargeable battery is rated to deliver 370 shots per charge.
