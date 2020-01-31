Technology News
JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999

The JioTVCamera lets you make video calls via the Jio Fiber set top-box to Jio numbers only. It attaches itself to the Jio Fiber set-top box and sits on top of the television set.

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 17:24 IST
JioTVCamera comes with a 120 degree wide-angle field of view

Highlights
  • JioTVCamera is offered with one year warranty
  • The camera accessory weighs only 0.093 kg
  • JioTVCamera integrates a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor

Reliance Jio has introduced a new JioTVCamera accessory to allow Jio Fiber users to make video calls. At the launch of Jio Fiber, the company said that users will be able to make video calls via the Jio Fiber set-top box. The JioTV Camera is an accessory that can be attached to your TV set to make those video calls possible. We aren't sure if third party cameras work with the set-top box or not, but if you don't possess a camera for the TV video calling purpose, you can buy the JioTVCamera from Jio.com.

The new JioTVCamera is priced at Rs. 2,999, and is already on sale on Jio.com. Reliance Jio is offering EMI options on the purchase, and claims to get it delivered in three to five business days. The company is also offering one year warranty on the product, and replacement within seven days of delivery in case of damages or defect.

The JioTVCamera is a simple plug and play accessory that requires to be put on the top of your television for full screen TV to TV video calls. It is only available for Jio Fiber customers with the Jio Fiber set-top box. The company is offering the set-top box for free to existing and new users. It enables video calls to Jio numbers only, and audio calls to all mobile and landline numbers.

JioTVCamera requires no separate installation, and users simply need to plug the USB end of the camera to the USB port of the set-top box. Once the accessory is plugged in, reboot the set-top box and set up your landline number on the JioCall app through an easy OTP process. Users can then make and receive video calls via the JioCall app. The JioTVCamera offers 120 degrees field of view to incorporate more people in the frame. The camera weighs only 93 grams, and the dimensions are at 118x37.2x30.8mm. It integrates a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor with a focal length of 3.1mm, and the input voltage is at 5V.

To recall, the set-top box was unveiled in last August and was made available in December for free to existing and new Jio Fiber users. The Jio Fiber set-top box is an Android-based streaming media player that offers users the ability to stream content via OTT apps on their TV screens. Hotstar, YouTube, Voot, JioSaavn, JioTV Plus, SonyLIV, and JioCinema are supported for now on the Jio Fiber set-top box.

