Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera Launched at $299

Insta360's Go 2 action camera is tiny and versatile.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 10 March 2021 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Insta360

The Insta360 Go 2 can be charged using its carrying case

Highlights
  • The Insta360 Go 2 is capable of 2k video recording at 50fps
  • It comes bundled with a magnetic pendant and a pivot stand
  • It claims to offer 30 minutes of battery life with basic stabilisation

Insta360 Go 2 has been launched in the US, and it is the latest action camera to hit the market. It is a part of the Go series from Insta360, which unlike other camera series from the company does not shoot in 360-degrees. Like the name suggests, the Insta360 Go 2 is the successor to the Insta360 Go and the company claims that it brings a lot of improvements. The Insta360 Go 2 comes with a lot of accessories in the box which makes it quite versatile. This tiny camera has magnets in its body which allows you to stick it on a metal surface easily.

Insta360 Go 2 price

The Insta360 Go 2 is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,800) and is available for purchase in the US. Insta360 hasn't revealed the India price, nor confirmed availability at the moment.

Insta360 Go 2 specifications

The Insta360 Go 2 is a lightweight action camera with a pill-shaped body. This compact design allows it to be used in places where a traditional action camera might feel bulky. Insta360 has put a bigger sensor on the Go 2, and it is capable of recording up to 2k footage (1440p resolution) at 50fps. It can also record HDR footage at the same resolution at 24fps. The Insta360 Go 2 offers basic stabilisation as well as Insta360's FlowState stabilisation in the Pro Video mode.

The Insta360 Go 2 has support for Bluetooth 5, and 32GB of storage onboard out of which 28GB is available to the user. It can be paired to an iPhone or Android smartphone which can be used as a viewfinder. The case of the Go 2 can be used as a remote control for the action camera, as well as a tripod. The Insta360 Go 2 is IPx8 water resistant and can handle a dip in the pool.

The battery capacity of the Go 2 is unknown, but Insta360 claims that it offers 30 mins of runtime with basic stabilisation, or 20 mins with the Pro video mode. The case of the Insta360 Go 2 also doubles up as a charger and should be able to top the tiny action camera three times. The charger has a USB Type-C port for charging and is claimed to charge fully in about an hour.

Insta360 has bundled a lot of accessories with the Go 2 including a magnetic pendant, a pivot stand, an easy clip, and a lens guard made out of hardened glass. The lens guard is user replaceable in case of damage. The Insta360 Go 2 weighs 26.5g while the charging case weighs 63.5g.

There is an option to customise the look of the Insta360 Go 2 and the company is planning to bring a Minions Edition of the Insta360 Go 2 soon.

Insta360, Insta360 Go 2, Insta Go 2 Action Camera
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy
