GoPro Launches Live Streaming Service for Plus Subscribers

GoPro users could earlier only live stream content via third-party services such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 August 2020 11:19 IST
GoPro Launches Live Streaming Service for Plus Subscribers

Photo Credit: Bloomberg/ George Frey

GoPro released a new HERO8 Black firmware for its waterproof action camera to improve video stabilization

Highlights
  • GoPro Plus lets users upload unlimited photos and videos to the cloud
  • The company saw a hit to its business following the COVID-19 pandemic
  • GoPro released a HERO8 Black firmware for its waterproof action camera

Action camera maker GoPro said on Thursday its premium subscribers can now live stream their treks, rides and swims directly on to its website.

Earlier, users with high-end GoPro action cameras could only live stream content via third-party services such as Amazon.com's Twitch, Alphabet's YouTube and Facebook.

GoPro's premium service, GoPro Plus, lets users upload unlimited photos and videos to the cloud and its new service will allow about 400,000 premium subscribers broadcast directly from the platform.

The company saw a hit to its business as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the consumer market for its cameras, with fewer people stepping out of their homes to travel.

GoPro earlier this month posted a 54.1 percent fall in second-quarter revenue but said it expected to benefit from sales of higher-tier products and growth in subscription revenue.

The company said on Thursday it released a new HERO8 Black firmware for its waterproof action camera to improve video stabilization.

Further reading: GoPro, Camera, GoPro action cameras
