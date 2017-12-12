Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GoPro Slashes Price of Hero5 Black, Hero5 Session in India

 
12 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
GoPro Slashes Price of Hero5 Black, Hero5 Session in India

Highlights

  • The GoPro Hero 5 Session is now priced at Rs. 18,000
  • The Hero5 Black is now priced at Rs. 27,000
  • The Hero6 Black is the company’s latest flagship, priced at Rs. 45,000

Popular action camera brand GoPro has slashed the prices for its Hero5 series in India. With the Hero6 Black now being its flagship camera in the market, the Hero5 Black is now priced at Rs. 27,000 (down from Rs. 38,000) while the Hero5 Session is now priced at Rs. 18,000 (down from Rs. 29,500). These are pretty significant price cuts which make these cameras a lot more accessible, although they are still carry a premium when compared to what they are selling for in other countries like the US.

Both the Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session (Review) cameras boast of 4K video recording at 30fps. The cameras also support voice control for seven languages and are compatible with existing GoPro mounts. Furthermore, users can upload the photos and videos to cloud while the camera is charging. The cameras offer a simple one-button control and are waterproof (without housing) at up to 33 feet. The differences essentially lie in the camera modules. The more expensive Hero5 Black features a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens, while the Hero5 Session sports a 10-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens.

Videos captured with the GoPro cameras can be edited and shared through Quik, GoPro's editing app for mobile and desktop. Users will be able to preview and playback shots on their mobile and can control their GoPro as well. The cameras are also compatible with GoPro’s automated story telling feature called QuikStories which can be accessed through the GoPro mobile app. The features automatically pulls clips shot by your GoPro Hero5 series cameras and creates a ready-to-share video clip.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoPro action camera, GoPro Hero5 Black price cut India, GoPro Hero5 price cut India, GoPro Hero5 Session price cut in India
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Audio Technica Expands Its QuietPoint Noise Cancelling Headphone Range in India With 3 New Models
GoPro Slashes Price of Hero5 Black, Hero5 Session in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nikon - DSLR
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale Offers on Mobile Phone Revealed
  2. Nokia 6 (2018) Passes Through TENAA Certification, Could Launch Soon
  3. Samsung Happy Hours Sale: Offers on Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro
  4. Idea Rs. 309 Plan Offers 1GB Data Per Day, Free Roaming Calls
  5. WhatsApp Web Said to Be Getting Two Features With New Update
  6. Intex Elyt E6 With 4000mAh Battery, 3GB of RAM Launched at Rs. 6,999
  7. PUBG on Xbox One Is the Best Way to Play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  8. Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in India Permanently Slashed By Rs. 1,000
  9. Redmi 5 Launched, Redmi 5A & Honor 7X in India, and More News This Week
  10. The List of World's Highest Paid YouTube Stars Includes a 6-Year-Old
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.