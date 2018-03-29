Popular action camera brand GoPro is set to launch a new waterproof camera in India. The rugged GoPro HERO sports action camera is waterproof up to 10 metres and comes with features like wide-view, voice control, and stabilisation, the company has claimed. It will go on sale in the country on April 2 exclusively via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has teased the upcoming device under its "No Kidding Days" sale which will run on April 1 and April 2.

Flipkart has listed the GoPro HERO sports action camera on its website and it is priced at Rs. 18,990. The camera with model number CHDHB-501-RW sports a 10-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor which is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and 30 fps. It has an ISO range of 100 - 1600. It bears a 4.95cm touchscreen with a 320x480 pixels resolution. It has 4GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). It measures 32x62x44.5mm, and weighs 117 grams. As mentioned, the camera has voice control feature that gives hands-free control using commands. It also comes with stabilisation functionality that lets users capture stable videos even when using a GoPro mount.

The GoPro HERO is yet to go on sale in the US. However, as per a Gizmodo report citing a Twitter user's photo, retailer Best Buy has already stocked the camera on its shelves. According to the image, the camera costs $199.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the US, which is much lower than the India price. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that interested buyers will be able to pre-book the GoPro Hero via Flipkart on March 30.

To recall, GoPro has three other cameras in India - HERO6 Black, HERO5 Black, and HERO5 Session - priced at Rs. 37,000, Rs. 27,000, and Rs. 18,000 respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.