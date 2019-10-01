Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched, Feature HyperSmooth 2.0, Built In Mount, and More

GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched, Feature HyperSmooth 2.0, Built-In Mount, and More

New designs and features make them a notable upgrade

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched, Feature HyperSmooth 2.0, Built-In Mount, and More

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is priced at Rs. 36,500.

Highlights
  • The Hero 8 Black features a new design and improved interface
  • The GoPro Max is an action and 360-degree camera, all in one
  • Both will go on sale in October. The mods will arrive in December

Popular action camera maker GoPro has launched its brand new set of action cameras for 2019. The main one is the Hero 8 Black, the successor to the Hero 7 Black, which features a new frameless design with inbuilt mounting fingers; the ability to add mods; and improved HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation for even more fluid footage. The Hero 8 Black will be available from October 20 for a price of Rs. 36,500. This time, GoPro isn't launching a Hero 8 Silver or Hero 8 White version of the camera, like it did last year. The mods for the Hero 8 will be available for pre-order in December. These include the Light Mod for $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,540); Display Mod for $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,680), and a Media Mod for $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,680).

The second camera is the long-awaited upgrade to the GoPro Fusion, now simply called GoPro Max. Like the Hero 8 Black, this too has foldable mounting finders, dual lenses for 360 video and photo capture and 360-degree audio capture thanks to the presence of six microphones. But rather than being a one-trick pony, like the Fusion, the GoPro Max also allows you to use a single lens at a time, so it can be used as a traditional action camera or a 360-degree camera, depending on the activity you're doing. The GoPro Max will go on sale late on October 24 for a price of Rs. 47,000.

The Hero 8 Black has a slightly more compact body compared to the Hero 7 Black; a front-facing microphone for better audio and a singe flap on the right which houses the microSD card slot, battery and USB Type-C port. The camera can now be used for professional blogging too as the Media Mod features a built-in shotgun microphone and two cold shoe mounts for a secondary display and LED fill-light. It also has a Type-C port, HDMI and one for an external 3.5mm microphone. The Display Mod is an external 1.9-inch display, which can fold in the front or back. The Light Mod is waterproof up to 10m and helps brighten the scene or your face when vlogging in low light.

The big highlight is HyperSmooth 2.0 which promises even smoother video compared to the Hero 7 Black. There's a Boost mode which, crops the frame a bit more for even more aggressive stabilisation. The interface has been redesigned a bit for easier accessibility. You can now easily switch between different fields of view or ‘Digital Lenses' as GoPro calls it; create up to 10 presets for various types of activity you typically capture; Horizon Levelling for a cinematic effect and TimeWarp 2.0 lets you vary the speed of the hyperlapse video when you need it, by simply touching the display.

gopro hero 8 max Gopro

The GoPro Max can be used as a regular action camera or a 360 camera. It's priced at Rs. 47,000

 

The mounting fingers are now built-in, which means you no longer need to bother about the plastic cage for attaching the Hero 8 Black to GoPro accessories. The camera is till waterproof up to 10m; can shoot 4K video up to 60fps; slow motion video at up to 240fps at 1080p; live streaming; voice control and can recognise voice commands.

The GoPro Max is certainly the most interesting of the two as not only is it smaller than the older Fusion, it lets you use it as a regular GoPro or a 360-degree camera. The Max is waterproof up to 5m; has built-in GPS; can live stream at up to 1080p; and can shoot up to 5.6K resolution 360-degree footage at 30fps. The camera also has a colour display on one side, so you can frame your shots. Like the Hero 8 Black, the Max also shares many of the same new features like the new TimeWarp and HyperSmooth options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoPro, GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Hero 8 Black price, GoPro Hero 8 Black price in India, GoPro Hero 8 Black specifications, GoPro Max, GoPro Max price, GoPro Max price in India, GoPro Max specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival to Offer Redmi Phones at Rs. 99, Budget Phones at Re. 1 For a Limited Time
Zynga's Words With Friends: Hacker Allegedly Steals Data of 218 Million Players
Honor Smartphones
GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched, Feature HyperSmooth 2.0, Built-In Mount, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  2. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
  3. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  4. Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Best Affordable Fitness Tracker?
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Airtel Rs. 65 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Double Talk Time Benefits
  7. Call of Duty Mobile Now Available for Android, iOS
  8. Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  10. GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched, Feature HyperSmooth 2.0, Built-In Mount, and More
  2. Zynga's Words With Friends: Hacker Allegedly Steals Data of 218 Million Players
  3. Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival to Offer Redmi Phones at Rs. 99, Budget Phones at Re. 1 For a Limited Time
  4. Redmi 8 Render Leaked, Specifications Claimed to Include Snapdragon 439 SoC
  5. Logitech Pro X Keyboard Launched, Featuring Easy Key Swapping Design
  6. Microsoft OneDrive Adds Personal Vault, Expandable Storage for Global Users; Windows Virtual Desktop Gets Global Rollout
  7. Sony Announces Departure of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Boss Shawn Layden
  8. Ola Expands Services in Two New UK Cities - Coventry, Warwick
  9. Facebook Now Blocks Pirate Bay Links in Posts, Private Chats: Report
  10. Apple News Plus Launched in UK, Australia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.