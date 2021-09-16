Technology News
GoPro Hero 10 Black With New GP2 Processor, HyperSmooth 4.0, 5.3K Video Recording Launched

GoPro Hero 10 Black’s new chip doubles the recording framerates across resolutions.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 16 September 2021 18:30 IST
GoPro Hero 10 Black With New GP2 Processor, HyperSmooth 4.0, 5.3K Video Recording Launched

GoPro Hero 10 Black will be available in early November in India

Highlights
  • GoPro Hero 10 Black features the brand new GP2 processor
  • GoPro Hero 10 Black can record videos up to 5.3K at 60fps
  • GoPro Hero 10 Black promises improved low-light performance

GoPro Hero 10 Black has just been announced, which introduces a more powerful GP2 processor for better overall performance. The new action camera comes in as a successor to the Hero 9 Black that was launched last year. GoPro Hero 10 Black promises improved video recording and UI performance, HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation, and a higher refresh rate for the front display. The new processor is also claimed by the company to improve system performance, which should make navigation and usage a lot more snappy.

GoPro Hero 10 Black India price in India, availability

The new GoPro Hero 10 Black will be available in India in early November for Rs. 54,500. The preceding GoPro Hero 9 Black will continue to be sold at a reduced price of Rs. 43,000, while GoPro Hero 8 Black will retail for Rs. 31,000. GoPro's only 360-degree camera in the market — GoPro Max — will retail for Rs. 53,000.

GoPro Hero 10 Black will be available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and select retail stores.

GoPro Hero 10 Black specifications

The big change in GoPro Hero 10 Black is the new GP2 processor. Thanks to it, the camera can now shoot up to 5.3K 60fps, 4K 120fps, and 2.7K 240fps videos. The supported framerates in all these resolutions have effectively doubled compared to the Hero 9 Black. It can also capture 23-megapixel photos and promises better low-light performance. The new processor also brings features such as noise reduction and local tone mapping to videos too.

GoPro Hero 10 Black gets improved stabilisation called HyperSmooth 4.0 and the limit for the Horizon Levelling feature has been bumped up to 45 degrees, from 27 degrees in the previous model. You'll also be able to grab 19.6-megapixel still photos from video clips shot at 5.3K resolution. GoPro claims transferring media from the camera to your phone is now up to 30 percent quicker with the Hero 10 Black. You can now transfer media over a wired connection from your phone to the camera, provided you have the appropriate cable.

The new Hero 10 Black has identical dimensions to GoPro Hero 9 Black and features the folding mounting feet, voice control, and is waterproof up to 10m. The lens cover is also removable, just like the previous model, and is compatible with all the mods that were introduced for the Hero 9 Black. It can automatically upload your content to the cloud (if you have a GoPro subscription) and features such as TimeWarp 3.0, HindSight, Scheduled Capture, and Live Burst are also present.

GoPro Hero 10 Black

GoPro Hero 10 Black

  • Design
  • Photo quality
  • Video quality
  • Features
  • Battery life
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Improved low-light performance
  • Excellent stabilisation
  • Good battery life
  • Feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed GoPro Hero 10 Black review
Camera Type Digital Camera
Effective Pixels 23.35 MP
Display Type LCD
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Comments

Roydon Cerejo
