GoPro Fusion 360-Degree Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 04 May 2018
GoPro Fusion 360-Degree Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Camera maker GoPro on Friday launched its GoPro Fusion action camera in India. With a premium price tag of Rs. 60,000, the camera will be available across GoPro's retail partner channels in the country, including select Croma stores and other photo specialist stores. Key highlights of the GoPro Fusion include the ability to shoot 360-degree footage at a resolution of 5.2K and frame rate of 30 frames per second. It is available in a Black colour variant.

Notably, the GoPro Fusion (Review) was launched in the US back in April last year at a price of $699 (roughly Rs. 46,700). The action cam, ever since launch, has been available to ship directly to India at a shipping cost of $80 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

GoPro Fusion specifications

The GoPro Fusion features a total of 18 megapixels using two CMOS sensors, one on each side. It is compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards, and has a 16:9 display. Accessories in the box include a carrying case, Fusion Grip, and a USB cable.

The GoPro Fusion requires two high-performance microSD cards (not bundled) to operate. The action cam comes with 360-degree audio thanks to multiple microphones, water resistance up to 5 metres, voice commands, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and fast charging support.

Additionally, GoPro also announced the availability of the new Mobile OverCapture feature on both the Android and iOS counterparts of the GoPro mobile app. "When paired with the GoPro App, Fusion becomes an end-to-end solution going from capture to edit and share with ease. The GoPro App enables users to control the Fusion camera, live preview shots, and stitch, trim and share content right from their devices. The OverCapture feature allows users to re-frame and save traditional fixed-perspective videos "punched out" from the large 360-degree video," said the company in a press statement.

 

Comments

