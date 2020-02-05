Technology News
loading
Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera With New Lens, Upgraded Sensor and 4K Video Recording Launched

The new camera will arrive in later February for about $1,400

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 19:37 IST
The Fujifilm X100V retains the classic, retro look but gets a boost in features

Highlights
  • Fujifilm X100V features an upgraded sensor and image processor
  • The X100V features 4K video recording
  • The new Fujifilm camera will be available in February itself

Popular Japanese camera maker, Fujifilm, has just announced the X100V, which is the fifth iteration in the X100 series. The new model is said to be a significant upgrade previous models, featuring a new 23mm lens, improve hybrid viewfinder, a two-way tilting rear display, and 4K video support thanks to the company's latest X-Processor 4 imaging chip. This fixed-lens camera will go on sale in late February in the US for $1,400 (roughly Rs. 99,600) and will be available in black and silver variants.

The Fujifilm X100V is a premium compact camera, which continues the same retro look as its predecessors. It's a fixed-lens camera with a new 26-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor and is powered by Fujifilm's X-Processor 4 image processor. The top and bottom plates of the camera are said to be milled from single pieces of aluminium. You can optionally make it water resistant too, using the AR-X100 adapter ring PRF-49 protection filter. At the back, you X100V has a two-way tilting 3-inch touchscreen display with a 1.62 million dot resolution and a OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a 3.69 million dot resolution.

The updated X100V now also supports up to 4K video at 30fps recording or 120fps at 1080p resolution. The camera can also capture 10-bit 4:2:2 colour profile externally, along with support for film simulation filters such as ‘Eterna.' The camera can shoot burst shots of up to 20fps with the electronic shutter.

The Fujifilm X100V was launched at the company's X Summit event in London, and along with it, it also announced that it's developing the X-T4, which would be announced later this month on February 26. This will be the successor to Fujifilm's highly lauded X-T3 premium APS-C camera. It also announced new lenses for its medium-format GFX line of cameras. These include the new GF 30mm F/3.5 R WR and the GF 80mm F/1.7 R WR lenses. Fujifilm has also promised a new firmware update for the GFX100 and GFX50. Coming to its X-mount lenses, the company reportedly showed a working prototype of the XF50mm, which has an aperture of f/1.0.

