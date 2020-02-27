Technology News
loading

Fujifilm X-T4 With 26.1-Megapixel BSI CMOS Sensor, Five-Axis IBIS Mechanism Launched

Fujifilm X-T4 boasts of a central viewfinder style that has been adopted by the X-T series.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 27 February 2020 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm X-T4 With 26.1-Megapixel BSI CMOS Sensor, Five-Axis IBIS Mechanism Launched

The price of the Fujifilm X-T4 starts at $1,699 (body-only)

Highlights
  • Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless digital camera launched
  • Fujifilm’s flagship model from the X-series
  • X-T4 is claimed to deliver the world’s fastest 15fps shooting

Fujifilm has announced the launch of its latest mirrorless digital camera dubbed the Fujifilm X-T4. The new flagship model is the company's latest addition in its X-series of mirrorless digital cameras known for their compact and lightweight bodies. The Fujifilm X-T4 boasts of a central viewfinder style which has been adopted by the X-T series. In addition to this, the X-T4 is also claimed to deliver the world's fastest 15fps burst mode shooting and a high-speed AF performance as fast as 0.02 seconds.

Fujifilm X-T4 price, availability

The Fujifilm X-T4 is up for pre-orders on bhphotovideo.com at a starting price of (body-only) $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,21,600). With the 18-55mm lens kit, the price of the camera shoots to $2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,50,200) or you can also opt for the 16-80mm lens kit which has been priced at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,57,400). The shipping is expected to start in April.

Fujifilm X-T4 specifications

Fujifilm X-T4 features a 26.1-megapixel BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor that is coupled with a high-speed image processing engine called the X-Processor 4. This camera also utilises a newly-developed focal plane shutter which is driven by a high-performance motor to achieve 15fps burst shooting while also keeping its shutter release time lag to just 0.035 seconds. In terms of video, the X-T4 can record at 4K video 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps, producing up to 10x slow-motion effect even to a snap action of a fast-moving subject. There is also a Still / Movie mode dial on the top panel, allowing the user to apply different settings of still images and videos.

The Fujifilm X-T4 has 63 weather-sealed points which give it the advanced level of dust- and moisture resistance, similar to that of the X-T3. This camera is also the first model in the X-T series to be equipped with a five-axis IBIS mechanism that gives up to 6.5-stop advantage, making it a good choice for sports and other active shooting situations. Moreover, the X-T4 and other X Series of mirrorless cameras can be combined with a total of 35 interchangeable lenses specifically designed for the X Series. Lastly, the newly-developed high capacity battery ‘NP-W235' will allow users to shoot approximately 500 frames per charge, catering to extended shooting requirements of professional photographers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm, Fujifilm X T4, Fujifilm X T4 Specifications, Fujifilm X T4 Price
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Twitter Opens Up 'Hide Replies' Feature to Developers
TRAI Asked by Bombay High Court If It Can Put Off New Tariffs for TV Viewers

Related Stories

Fujifilm X-T4 With 26.1-Megapixel BSI CMOS Sensor, Five-Axis IBIS Mechanism Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Hints at Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Apple Doesn’t Allow Movie Villains to Use iPhones, Says Knives Out Director
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Company Reveals
  6. Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, More Realme Phones on Discount in New Sale
  7. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  9. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  10. Amazon May Soon Launch Its Own Food Delivery Service in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores: All You Need to Know
  2. Wearable Gadgets Sell in Record Numbers in 2019, Earphones Lead the Charge: IDC India
  3. Amazon Planning to Launch Food Delivery Service in India: Report
  4. TRAI Asked by Bombay High Court If It Can Put Off New Tariffs for TV Viewers
  5. Google Earth Finally Supports Edge, Firefox, Opera; Safari Support Expected Soon
  6. Fujifilm X-T4 With 26.1-Megapixel BSI CMOS Sensor, Five-Axis IBIS Mechanism Launched
  7. Twitter Opens Up 'Hide Replies' Feature to Developers
  8. Coronavirus: Amazon Warns Sellers Against Steep Price Hike of Face Masks
  9. Vivo Z6 5G to Feature 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, 20:9 Display
  10. Discussed Data Sovereignty, Digital India With Nadella: Prasad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.