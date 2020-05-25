Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Fujifilm X T4 Flagship X Series Mirrorless Camera With In Body Stabilisation Launched in India

Fujifilm X-T4 Flagship X Series Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Stabilisation Launched in India

The camera succeeds the X-T3, which is still a popular premium APS-C camera

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 25 May 2020 15:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm X-T4 Flagship X Series Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Stabilisation Launched in India

The Fujifilm X-T4 has launched in India starting at Rs. 1,54,999 for the body

Highlights
  • Fujifilm X-T4 is the new flagship camera in the X series
  • It features IBIS and a bigger battery
  • The new shutter allows for higher burst shooting and is quieter

Fujifilm has finally launched it's X-T4 flagship X series mirrorless camera in India, after its global announcement in February. Fujifilm India had an online event where top-level executives made the announcement through a YouTube live feed. The new X-T4 succeeds the highly popular X-T3, adding new features such as in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), a fully articulating LCD display, a faster and quieter mechanic shutter, larger battery and improved autofocus algorithms for faster tracking. The Fujifilm X-T4 looks similar to the X-T3, physically, and is also weather resistant.

Fujifilm X-T4 India price an availability

Fujifilm India has priced the X-T4 at Rs. 1,54,999 for just the body. The bundle with the Fujinon XF18-55mm F2.8-4 kit lens is priced at Rs. 1,84,999, while the bundle with the Fujinon XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR is priced at Rs. 1,99,999. This is said to be an introductory price and with it Fujifilm is also bundling some offers to sweeten the deal. Customers will be eligible to receive a V90 64GB UHS-II memory card and the BC-W235 dual battery charger for free — with a total value of Rs. 18,500. 

You can pre-book the Fujifilm X-T4 from here by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The camera is available in both black and silver but for now it seems as though only the body and the 18-55mm kit lens bundle are available for pre-booking. We're told that the X-T4 will be available in both online and offline stores in the first week of June.

While the price is a bit on the higher side, the X-T3 is available for much less and is still an excellent option. We found the X-T3 with the 18-55mm kit lens retailing for about Rs. 1,20,000 on Amazon. The major additions to the X-T4 are the IBIS, slightly larger battery, and quicker tracking autofocus. However, if the kind of photography or videography that you do won't really benefit from these new features then the X-T3 is currently an excellent value alternative.

Fujifilm X-T4 specifications

The Fujifilm X-T4 features a 26.1-megapixel BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor that is coupled with the X-Processor 4 image processor. This camera also utilises a newly-developed focal plane shutter which which allows it to achieve 15fps burst shooting while also keeping its shutter release time lag to just 0.035 seconds. It's also said to be 30 percent quieter compared to the X-T3. In terms of video, the X-T4 can record at 4K video 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps. There is also a Still / Movie mode dial on the top panel, allowing the user to apply different settings of still images and videos.

The Fujifilm X-T4 has 63 weather-sealed points which give it the advanced level of dust- and moisture resistance, similar to that of the X-T3. This camera is also the first model in the X-T series to be equipped with a five-axis IBIS mechanism that gives up to 6.5-stop advantage, making it a good choice for sports and other active shooting situations. The new high capacity battery ‘NP-W235' should allow users to shoot approximately 500 frames per charge, compared to 390 on the X-T3.

Due to the additional of IBIS, it's a little heavier at 607g. The camera features the new “ETERNA Bleach Bypass” film simulation mode too.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm, Fujifilm X-T4, Fujifilm X-T4 price, Fujifilm X-T4 price in India, cameras, mirrorless camera
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Fujifilm X-T4 Flagship X Series Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Stabilisation Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10
  2. Realme Watch Debuts With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring, 12 Sports Modes
  3. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  5. Realme Launches Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  7. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India on May 29
  8. Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 to Launch in July, Galaxy M31s Reportedly in the Works
  10. OnePlus' First TWS Earbuds to Be Called 'OnePlus Buds,' Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Clubhouse: Silicon Valley Perks Up Its Ears for Buzzy Audio Chat Startup
  2. Fujifilm X-T4 Flagship X Series Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Stabilisation Launched in India
  3. Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Alcohol-Home Delivery in Maharashtra: How to Apply Online for Liquor Permit
  5. China Space Programme Targets July Launch for Mars Mission
  6. Gaganyaan: Four Indian Cosmonauts Resume Training in Russia for Mission
  7. BSNL Introduces Plan Voucher 699 With 0.5GB High Speed Data, 180 Day Validity; Reduces Validity for STV-188 Plan
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 to Launch in July, Galaxy M31s Reported to Be in the Works
  9. Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10, Price Starts at Rs. 12,999
  10. Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 With 18W Two-Way Quick Charging Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com