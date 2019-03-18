Technology News
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Fujifilm X T30 APS C Mirrorless Camera With 26.1 Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India Starting at Rs. 74,999

Fujifilm X-T30 APS-C Mirrorless Camera With 26.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India Starting at Rs. 74,999

, 18 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm X-T30 APS-C Mirrorless Camera With 26.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India Starting at Rs. 74,999

The Fujifilm X-T30 mirrorless camera has launched at Rs. 74,999

Highlights

  • Fujifilm X-T30 features a new 26.1-megapixel APS-C sensor
  • The camera boasts of EyeAF and 4K recording up to 30fps
  • The X-T30 starts at a price of Rs. 74,999 for the body

Fujifilm X-T30 has reached Indian shores. Just last month, Fujifilm had added the X-T30 to its X Series line of APS-C cameras and pretty quickly, the company has launched the camera in the country. The Fujifilm X-T30 is priced at Rs. 74,999 for the body but it will also be available as a kit. The bundle with a 18-55mm lens is priced at Rs. 94,999 while the 18-135mm lens bundle will retail at Rs. 99,999. Looking at the pricing, Fujifilm seems to targeting Sony's recently launched A6400 mirrorless camera, which is also available at the similar price.

The X-30 is the follow-up to the X-T20, and features an improved 26.1-megapixel APS-C sensor with the X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU for image processing. Other features include a hybrid AF system with 425 phase detection autofocus (PDAF) points, which cover 100 percent of the frame, EyeAF, and a new Face Selection option. Further, you will get a 2.36 million dot resolution OLED EVF, a 3-inch tilting touchscreen display, 4K recording up to 30fps or 1080p recoding up to 120fps, a single SD card slot, and built-in Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth. The X-T30 weighs just 383 grams and features a new re-designed grip shape and focus lever, which promise better hand-holding stability. The camera also has ‘Film Simulation Modes', which can be used when shooting stills or video. This also includes Fujifilm's ‘ETERNA' simulation mode for richer colour grading.

“Catering to the consumption patterns of the photographers, X-T30, not only offers a novel photography experience to the end users, but also brings the imaging industry to new heights in terms of product design,” said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India. “We've also brought an intelligent sensor and a swift image processing engine into this compact and lightweight body to achieve ultimate image quality.”

“With this new addition in our X series, we aim to facilitate our users with a product which will help them expand the horizon of their photographic capabilities,” Iwata added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fujifilm X-T30, Fujifilm X-T30 price, Fujifilm X-30 price in India, Fujifilm X-30 specifications
Roydon Cerejo An armchair fitness freak, loves everything tech. Recovering compulsive hoarder of PC components. More
Huawei P30 Pro Reportedly Using a Curved AMOLED Display Panel From Samsung
Tecno Camon iSky 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Pricee
Fujifilm X-T30 APS-C Mirrorless Camera With 26.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India Starting at Rs. 74,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Tecno Camon iSky 3 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A10 to Go on Sale in India Starting Today
  5. How Motorola Lost Its Grip on India’s Smartphone Market
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  7. Facebook Says That It Removed 1.5 Million Videos of New Zealand Massacre
  8. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.