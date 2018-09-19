After its global launch earlier this month, the Fujifilm X-T3 has been launched in India. Fujifilm had launched the X-T1 over four years ago and followed it up with X-T2 in 2016. The new premium mirrorless camera takes on the latest announcements from the likes of Nikon and Canon. The X-T2 successor comes with little upgrade in term of resolution, but it improves the processing power and autofocus performance.

The Fujifilm X-T3 body-only is priced at Rs. 1,17,999, while the 18-55mm lens kit is priced at Rs. 1,49,999, and the X-T3 accessory (battery grip) is priced at Rs.25,999. It will be made available in Black and Silver colour variants in the country. The Fujifilm X-T3 is a compact mirrorless camera that packs a newly-developed back-illuminated 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the X-Processor 4 image processing engine. The company claims that the processing speed is approximately 3 times faster than that of the current models. Fujifilm claims is the first APS-C mirrorless camera capable of 4K/60fps 10-bit video capture. Furthermore, the sensitivity of ISO 160, previously available only as extended ISO, is now part of the normal ISO range. The X-T3 uses the newly-developed X-Processor 4 image processing engine to add the new "monochrome adjustment" function to the Film Simulation modes.

Meanwhile, the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor has 2.16 million phase detection pixels, more than 4 times compared to current models, the company claims. It expands the phase detection AF area to the entire sensor. Fast and accurate phase detection AF can be used even on a subject that is positioned away from the centre of the frame. The low-light autofocus limit has also been extended from -1EV to -3EV, to let the camera use phase detection AF in low light conditions. ISO range is from 160-12800 but can be extended from 80-51200.

The X-T3 features a high-resolution 3.69-million-dot Evolved electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a high magnification ratio of 0.75 times. The display time lag is 0.005 seconds and refresh rate is approximately 100fps. Also, there is a new 'Sports Viewfinder mode' to capture moving subjects. When using this mode, the X-T3 captures the image of a subject in the area equivalent to 16.6-megapixel, marked in the viewfinder.

The Fujifilm X-T3 features a new 'Pre-Shoot; function, in which the camera starts shooting a scene when the shutter button is half-pressed and records it at the moment when the shutter button is fully pressed.

Fujifilm claims that the sensor's read speed is about 1.5 times faster than other models and it enables fast 17ms reading of 4K/60fps video. Additionally, the rolling shutter distortion has been reduced for better recording of fast-moving subjects. The camera's support for 10-bit colour depth boosts the amount of colour information by 64 times compared to 8-bit depth, the company stated. This is combined with 400 percent (roughly 12 stops) dynamic range for capturing materials of rich gradation, such as a sunset landscape. Notably, the battery in Fujifilm X-T3 is rated for 390 shots per CIPA standards.